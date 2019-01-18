Rio Tinto named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Rio Tinto has been named as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People in a national awards program that recognizes companies that lead in attracting and retaining young employees to their organizations.

The winners of Canada's Top Employers for Young People are evaluated based on programs and benefits offered to young workers like: tuition assistance, co-op and work-study programs, mentorship and training opportunities and career management programs. In addition to being named as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People, Rio Tinto has also been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2019.

Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said "We see young people who are beginning their career as our leaders of the future and have a real focus on supporting their professional development.

"New graduates spend time with our senior executives and are matched with experienced managers who help them transition from student to professional."

Rio Tinto recently made its Montreal office a global hub to support its operations around the world. It is the biggest mining and metals company operating in Canada, providing work for around 15,000 people.

Rio Tinto offers a Graduate Excellence Path that is a learning platform designed to develop future leaders of tomorrow. The program provides coaching, mentoring and access to senior executives and experienced managers to help program participants transition from student to professional employee.

Rio Tinto also offers tuition assistance for employees interested in furthering their education, subsidies for professional accreditations and development, a mentorship program and online and in-house training programs through Rio Tinto College.

For more information on how Rio Tinto was selected, visit https://content.eluta.ca/top-employer-rio-tinto.

To apply to work with Rio Tinto, visit www.riotinto.com/careers.

SOURCE Rio Tinto