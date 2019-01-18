Cypress to Issue Shares to Willoughby & Associates, PLLC

VANCOUVER, Jan. 18, 2019 - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or the “Company”) announces that it proposes to issue to Willoughby & Associates, PLLC, a company controlled by William Willoughby, CEO of the Company, 74,410 common shares of the Company, at a price of $0.165 each for a total value of $12,277.80, as part of compensation for geotechnical services for the period October 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018, pursuant to the Consulting Agreement dated January 1, 2018. The issuance of shares under the Consulting Agreement has been approved by disinterested shareholders at Cypress’ Annual General Meeting held on July 18, 2018 and is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The shares are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period commencing upon issuance.



About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-held Clayton Valley Lithium Project in the State of Nevada, U.S.A.

Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project is located immediately east of Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Recent exploration by Cypress has discovered an extensive deposit of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field. With mineralization tested by drilling over a seven-kilometer trend, the size of the deposit makes Clayton Valley a premier target that has the potential to impact the future of lithium production in North America.

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 61.3 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.

