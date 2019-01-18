Murchison Posts New Presentation Material on Its Website and Announces Attendance at VRIC

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2019 - Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV: MUR) announced today that it has posted an updated corporate presentation on its website, which includes maps of the recently completed 1,050 line kilometre airborne VTEM-MAX survey completed by Geotech Ltd.. The new material includes preliminary maps of the magnetic signature and electromagnetic (EM) conductors on the property. The corporate presentation can be accessed and downloaded using the following link; https://www.murchisonminerals.com/investors/presentations/. From time to time, the Company will post new and/or revised presentations on its website under the Investor Relations section, Presentations.

As recently announced, a number of these EM conductors share similar characteristics with those registered over the wholly-owned Brabant McKenzie VMS deposit where a resource of 2.1 million tonnes averaging 9.98% Zn equivalent in the indicated and 7.6 million tonnes averaging 6.29% Zn equivalent in the inferred categories has already been identified. Previous studies on the Brabant McKenzie VMS deposit concluded that it lies in a similar geological setting and is of the same age as the Flin Flon VMS mining camp in Manitoba.

The final airborne survey report by Geotech Ltd.'s Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Max) geophysical system is expected mid-March. The Company plans to follow up with a field prospecting program starting early June after the snow melts.

Murchison is also pleased to invite you to visit with Company representatives at Booth #925 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday, January 20th – Monday, January 21st, 2019. For more information and/or register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

About the Brabant-McKenzie Project:

The Brabant-McKenzie project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately 3 kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year-round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant McKenzie VMS deposit, and an additional 20 mineral claims totalling 22,180 hectares, which cover approximately 29 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd.

Murchison Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 50% interest in the HPM nickel/copper/cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 44.2 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com.

