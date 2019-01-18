Hinterland Announces Board and Management Changes

VAL-D'OR, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2019 / Hinterland Metals Inc. (HMI:TSX-Venture) ("Hinterland" or the "Company") announces that effective immediately, Mark Fekete has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, Ingrid Martin has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Gregory Fekete has resigned as Corporate Secretary and Director of the Company. Hinterland wishes to thank the outgoing officers and directors for their contributions since the inception of the Company. Zak Dingsdale, Cheyne Poirier and Dyane Duquette will remain as directors.

Michael Lerner and Claude Ayache have been appointed directors of the Company to fill the vacancies created by the foregoing resignations. Mr. Lerner has also been appointed to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Ayache has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of public companies including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc., Navasota Resources and Randsburg International Gold Corp. where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.

Mr. Ayache is a self-employed consultant and has been President of Exadyn Consultants Inc. ("Exadyn"), a financial management consulting firm specializing in providing financial reporting support and capital market advisory services to public companies, since 1999 in addition to strategic restructuring/reorganization services to both private and public companies. Exadyn’s clients operate in various industries such as oil and gas, mining, clean tech, manufacturing, technology, bio-technology, to mention a few. Mr. Ayache has more than 25 years of experience in various financial roles and has served on numerous private and public boards as well as non-for-profit organizations. In addition, Mr. Ayache currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Findev Inc., a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that that lends money to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area.

