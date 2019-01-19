Noble Advises of Reinstatement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario / TheNewswire / Friday, January 18, 2019 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) advises that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the application for reinstatement of trading of Noble's common shares. The Exchange suspended trading in Noble's common shares of the Company because of the cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") for the delay in the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2018, and related filings. The OSC lifted the CTO on January 17, 2019 (see the news release issued by the Company on January 17, 2019).

Noble has been advised that trading in its common shares on the Exchange will resume on January 22, 2019.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 79,177 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins - Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB". This news release has been authorized by Robert Suttie, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and by its audit committee.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

