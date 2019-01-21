Platina Resources Limited: Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia - Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) (OTCMKTS:PTNUF) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.Platina Investment Highlights- PSP is an advanced, de-risked project. Definitive Feasibility Study completed- Executing a plan to get the PSP into production and generate cash flow at a low capital cost- Projects with multiple high-value commodities with strong demand fundamentals- Executing a plan to realise value from Skaergaard by completing a Scoping Study- Low market capitalisation and attractive valuation relative to peer group and PSP NPV- Board and technical team experienced in advancing projects through to productionTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T58NJ548





Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) is an Australian-based exploration and development company focused on precious and specialty metals, particularly platinum group metals and the strategic metal scandium.



Our flagship project is Owendale in central New South Wales, one of the largest and highest grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potential to become Australia’s first scandium producer with cobalt, platinum and nickel credits. A Definitive Feasibility Study is underway and due for completion in late 2018.



We also have 100% ownership of the Skaergaard project in Greenland. This is one of the world’s largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia.





Corey Nolan Managing Director Tel: +61-7-5580-9094 Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au