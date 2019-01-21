Ximen Mining Corp Gold Drop Project 107 G/T Gold and 880 G/T Silver Over 6.90 Meter Diamond Drill Interval

VANCOUVER, January 21, 2019 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to provide an update on the Gold Drop Property which is currently under option agreement to GGX Gold Corp. (TSX.V: GGX) and located near Greenwood in southern British Columbia.

Ximen's option partner has announced final diamond drill core results for the last 4 drill holes (COD18-68 to COD18-71) from the November 2018 diamond drilling program on the COD Vein southern extension (GGX News Releases of January 18, 2019).

The recent analytical results are highlighted by a 6.90 meter interval which returned 107.5g/t gold and 880 g/t silver in drill hole COD18-70.

This precious metal mineralized quartz vein intersection is near-surface (18 to 24 meters vertical depth) and located near similar intersections identified in holes COD18-45, 46 and 67. This expands the knowledge of the understanding of mineralization controls at the Gold Drop Project and suggests a continuous high-grade gold mineralized structure has been confirmed.

Intersections exceeding 1 g/t gold for the last drill holes COD18-68 to COD18-71 are listed in the table below. Since true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available the core lengths (meters) are reported.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Te (g/t) Description COD18-68 19.49 22.25 2.76 8.77 85.4 56.3 Quartz vein and wall rock COD18-68 incl. 20.86 22.35 1.39 14.47 131.8 87.9 Quartz vein and wall rock COD18-69 19.75 20.42 0.67 1.24 9.59 6.55 quartz band COD18-69 26.72 34.18 7.46 5.76 67.9 61.2 Quartz veins & wall rock; local quartz breccia COD18-69 incl. 27.30 28.10 0.80 9.77 95 110 Quartz vein COD18-69 incl. 31.20 31.60 0.40 70.9 569 278 Quartz vein with massive sulfide band COD18-70 22.57 29.47 6.90 107.5 880 Quartz vein with tellurides COD18-70 incl. 23.3 24.15 0.85 541 4532 >500 Quartz vein with tellurides COD18-71 28.50 30.30 1.80 1.57 11.7 8.4 Alteration zone Note: 1-meter core loss in COD18-70 between 22.57 - 29.47m.

All November 2018 drill holes were collared within 25 meters of prior 2018 drill holes COD18-45 and COD-46, the objective to define the high-grade mineralization in this part of the COD vein and to provide information on the controls on mineralization. Drill holes COD18-45 and COD18-46, drilled to the west at 45 and 50 degree-dips, intersected near-surface, high grade gold and silver mineralization in the COD vein (News Releases of August 15 and 22, 2018). Drill holes COD18-67and COD18-70, part of the November 2018 program, intersected high grade gold and silver mineralization in the same area. These holes were drilled slightly northeast at dips of 50 degrees (COD18-67) and 54 degrees (COD18-70) to intersect the COD vein at a shallower angle and test the continuity of the quartz veining and high-grade mineralization. Highlights of these four holes include (core length):

COD18-45: 50.1 g/t Au and 375 g/t Ag over 2.05 meters

COD18-46: 54.9 g/t Au and 379 g/t Ag over 1.47 meters

COD18-67: 129.1 g/t Au and 1,154 g/t Ag over 7.28 meters

COD18-70: 107.5 g/t Au and 880 g/t Ag over 6.90 meters

The close-spaced intersections of COD18-45, 46, 67 and 70 all occur within 18-25 meters vertical depth with indications of a continuous high-grade gold mineralized structure.

"Again the COD Vein on the Gold Drop Project has delivered drill results that are some of the highest grade intersections ever drilled over the last 100 years in the Greenwood Gold Mining Camp" Comments, Chris Anderson Ximen CEO.

The drill core was split with half core samples securely packaged and delivered to ALS Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, BC. The core samples were analyzed for gold by Fire Assay-Atomic Absorption and for 48 elements (including silver and tellurium) by Four Acid - ICP-MS. Samples exceeding 100 g/t gold were re-analyzed for gold by Fire Assay - Gravimetric Finish. Samples exceeding 100 g/t silver were re-analyzed for silver by Four Acid - ICP-AES. Samples exceeding 1,500 g/t silver by Four Acid - ICP-AES were re-analyzed for silver by Fire Assay - Gravimetric Finish. Quality control (QC) samples were inserted at regular intervals.

Neil Froc, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

