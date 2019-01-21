ROUYN-NORANDA, Jan. 21, 2019 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company") today announced significant high-grade Gold intercepts in 36E zone of the O’Brien gold project, located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada. (See figure 1)



Press release highlights:

• Drill hole OB-18-85 intersected 5.42 g/t gold over 15.30 metres (“m”) and 22.96 g/t gold over 2.40 m, at similar depth and 40 m west of high-grade intercepts published in November 2018 (See 37.52 g/t Gold over 12.80 m and 8.74 g/t Gold over 12.20 m)

• The newly reported intercepts occurred in the 36E zone:

180 metres below and in trend with the projected bulk sample area

Where several high-grade gold intercepts were previously obtained

(See results from OB-18-84, OB-17-25, OB-17-25w1, OB-17-26 and OB-17-29)

(See figure 2, 3 and 4)

• Assays are currently pending from approximately 3,850 m of drilling

8 drill holes in the F Zone, located west of current resources

• With the second portion of the 2018 drilling campaign now completed, a complete review of litho-structural model is underway for the O’Brien project.



“We’re excited by these high-grade gold intercepts, which occurred 180 metres below the projected bulk sample area. These results demonstrate the strong continuity of gold mineralization in the enrichment vector defined in the heart of the O’Brien deposit. In light of recent drill results, a structural reinterpretation is underway for the project as a whole. According to the geological team, structurally controlled faults, possibly conjugated, could control high-grade gold mineralization. Over the next weeks, we will obtain the results from this proposed model”, commented Mario Bouchard, President and CEO.

Table 1 Drilling results from Drill hole 18-85

Drill hole From To Length Grade Interpreted zone (m) (m) (m) Au (g/t) OB-18-85 388.00 391.00 3.00 5.88 QFP OB-18-85 411.00 426.30 15.30 5.42 Piché Conglomerate Including 411.00 413.00 2.00 8.20 Piché Conglomerate*VG and 421.50 426.30 4.80 8.96 Piché Conglomerate*VG Which includes 423.55 424.50 0.95 39.60 Piché Conglomerate*VG OB-18-85 439.70 442.10 2.40 22.96 Piché Conglomerate*VG Including 440.40 441.10 0.70 72.10 Piché Conglomerate*VG

*VG; Denotes presence of visible gold

Results are presented as down hole width; true widths are estimated between 55 to 70% of down-hole thickness.

2019 Vancouver resource investment conference

Radisson will be presenting at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2019 held at the Vancouver convention center on January 20 and 21. Investors are invited to visit the company at booth #409. On January 21st, Radisson will be featured in an Abitibi focused panel moderated by Thom Calandra and a company presentation will be held at 2: 40pm PT.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Richard Nieminen, P. Geo, Exploration manager, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018).For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



