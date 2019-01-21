SEMAFO: Follow-up Drilling on Dangou Returns Promising Results

Intersections of up to 19 Meters at 4.17 g/t Au

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2019 - SEMAFO (TSX: SMF) today announced follow-up drill results from the Dangou area located northeast of the Boungou Mine. A fourth-quarter drill program returned promising results from three sectors, including 19 meters at 4.17 g/t Au from 42 meters.

A total of 43 RC holes (5,210 meters) were completed in the fourth quarter at Dangou (Figure 1). The program was designed to focus on the best intersections obtained in the second quarter and to establish the geometry of the mineralization.

Based on the current drilling, the mineralized zones appear to strike north-south and dip steeply to the east. This is consistent with small abandoned artisanal mining pit data obtained further north. The gold mineralization is associated with altered (biotite-silica) and locally sheared intervals of the intrusive rocks.

TABLE 1: Dangou Highlights

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) TPA1596 39.00 41.00 2.00 4.25 TPA1602 59.00 60.00 1.00 34.50 TPA1602 63.00 66.00 3.00 2.61 TPA1602 72.00 73.00 1.00 11.70 TPA1618 16.00 22.00 6.00 1.94 TPA1618 28.00 36.00 8.00 1.92 TPA1625 12.00 18.00 6.00 2.75 TPA1625 42.00 61.00 19.00 4.17 TPA1625 116.00 118.00 2.00 2.59 TPA1628 5.00 12.00 7.00 1.10

1 All lengths are along the hole axis, and the true thickness has yet to be established. 2 All assay results are below the capping grade of 45 g/t Au.

These new results demonstrate the lateral continuity of the gold mineralization. Further efforts in 2019 will focus on establishing the lateral and down-dip extension of the zones with the objective of providing satellite deposits within trucking distance of the Boungou Mill. Early exploration success on the Tapoa property is significant to SEMAFO as it highlights the potential of the property, which, with the exception of the Boungou Mine, remains underexplored. In addition to the Dangou area, the 2019 Boungou program will explore different gold-in-soil and auger drilling anomalies throughout the property.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which was sawn in half. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and gold assaying to the ALS laboratory in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. For RC drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of rock chips homogenized and riffle-split to a subsample of approximately 2 kilograms that is sent for preparation to the ALS Minerals Services laboratory in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Each sample is fire-assayed for gold content on a 50-gram subsample. In addition to ALS's own QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control) program, an internal quality control and quality assurance program is in place throughout the sampling program, using blind duplicates, blanks and recognized industry standards.



Richard Roy P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person, has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

