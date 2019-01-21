Osisko Metals Files Pine Point Project Technical Report

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2019 - Osisko Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Osisko Metals”) (TSX‑V: OM; FRANKFURT: OB51) announces that further to its news release dated December 6, 2018 announcing an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100% owned Pine Point project, located near Hay River, in the Northwest Territories of Canada, it has today filed the associated National Instrument 43-101 technical report. The report, entitled “Technical Report on January 18, 2019” is dated effective December 20, 2018 and was prepared by Jeffrey Cassoff P. Eng., Colin Hardie P. Eng., and Pierre-Luc Richard P. Geo., of BBA Inc., supporting the disclosure of the independent Inferred Mineral Resource estimate.



A copy of the report can be found at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada’s two premier zinc mining camps. The Company’s flagship, the Pine Point Mining Camp (“PPMC”), located in the Northwest Territories, has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.4 Mt grading 4.58% zinc and 1.85% lead, making it the largest high grade, pit constrained zinc deposit in Canada. Within the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”), located in northern New Brunswick, the Company is focused on drilling and developing the Key Anacon Project, which has a historical resource of 1.87Mt grading 9.56% Zn+Pb and which previously had only sporadic exploration work since the 1960’s. In 2019, the Company will continue to diligently develop and explore in order to confirm and grow both projects. In Québec, the Company owns 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc targets that will be selectively advanced through exploration.

The above-mentioned historical resources for the Key Anacon Project, obtained from the New Brunswick Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Mineral Occurrence Database, do not conform to National Instrument 43-101 standards. The Company is reporting the historical estimates for reference purposes only. Neither Osisko Metals nor its consultants have completed sufficient work to verify the historical estimates and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource. There is no guarantee that such work will allow conversion of such historical resources. The potential of the Key Anacon Project and the adjacent Osisko Metals claims are considered to be excellent based on the presence of this deposit hosted within the strike length of the favorable Brunswick Horizon, with alteration and folding typically associated in BMC deposits.

