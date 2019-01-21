Dr. Corby Anderson Joins Cypress Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2019 - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dr. Corby G. Anderson has joined the Company’s Advisory Board.

Dr. Anderson is a registered engineer with nearly 40 years of global experience in industrial operations, corporate level management, consulting, engineering design, research and education and is an expert in the fields of extractive metallurgy, mineral processing, waste minimization and recycling. He holds degrees of BSc in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University, MSc in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech, and PhD in Mining Engineering and Metallurgy from the University of Idaho. His career achievements include development of the Center for Advanced Mineral and Metallurgical Processing at Montana Tech. He has previous experience as a CEO, Director and Technical Advisor for public and private companies. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers and of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, and a Distinguished Member of the University of Idaho Academy of Engineering. He holds numerous patents and patent applications covering innovative extractive technologies, and he has been recognized for his work in academia and industry including SME’s Milton E. Wadsworth Extractive Metallurgy Award, the International Precious Metals Institute’s Tanaka Distinguished Achievement Award, SME’s Distinguished Member Award the Outstanding Faculty Award from the George S. Ansell Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at Colorado School of Mines, and the EPD Distinguished Lecturer Award from the Minerals, Metals and Materials Society. Dr. Anderson currently serves as the Harrison Western Professor in the Kroll Institute for Extractive Metallurgy as part of the Mining and George S. Ansell Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at the Colorado School of Mines.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Anderson to our Advisory Board,” stated Cypress CEO, Bill Willoughby. “Corby’s involvement comes at an opportune time as we work to advance the Clayton Valley Lithium Project through the prefeasibility stage. We especially welcome his advice now as the project becomes more focused on his areas of expertise in hydrometallurgy and extractive processes.”

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Exploration and development by Cypress has discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation.

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 72.3 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.

