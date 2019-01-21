Kootenay Sampling Program Returns Several High-Grade Results at Copalito Silver-Gold Project, Mexico

Highlights Include 5.3 Meters of 401 gpt Silver and 0.24 gpt Gold

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2019 - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce the results from recent surface sampling and mapping program (the "Program") conducted on outcropping veins at the Copalito Silver-Gold Project ("Copalito" or "Property") located in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico.

Copalito covers a gold and silver epithermal vein system comprised of numerous veins, with individual veins currently traced over strike lengths up to 2 kilometers. Veins vary in width from 0.5 to 15 meters at surface. Previous exploration results have been reported on July 19 and September 20, 2018 (see Kootenay new releases #18-16 and #18-21).

Sampling Highlights to-date:

7.2 gpt gold and 3,770 gpt silver in grab samples taken at the 5 Senores and Agua Veins, respectively;

8.2 gpt gold including 583 gpt silver over a 1.1-meter channel sample across the 5 Senores Vein;

401 gpt silver including 0.24 gpt gold chip sampled across 5.3 meters on 5 Senores Vein;

532 gpt silver over 3.0 meters and 306 gpt silver over 4.9 meters chip sampled across the Agua vein;

17.45% zinc, 9.89% lead, 76 gpt silver and 0.52 gpt gold in a grab sample taken at Pillar Vein; and

Copper values of 5.1%, 1.6 % and 1.5% taken from the northern area of the Property along the Cobriza Vein

Kootenay President & CEO, James McDonald stated, "We are very pleased with results from mapping and sampling recently completed at Copalito. This Program not only returned numerous high-grade silver values, but also found significant gold values and extended the mineral strike length of all known primary veins. Furthermore, we discovered parallel veins, increasing the dimensional potential of the mineralized system. Copalito is a rare opportunity of an undrilled vein swarm with the potential for a high-grade discovery, which can have immediate impact in the value of the Company even with low silver prices. It is the second such project acquired in 2018 with the other being Columba."

Results can be viewed in a series of maps by clicking the following link: Copalito sampling maps.

Geological Highlights of the Program:

Cobriza Vein extended 200 meters to the northwest;

Pilar Vein extended 200 meters northwest with the discovery of several parallel veins;

Chiva Vein extended 100 meters north;

Discovery of a new vein "del Medio Vein" located west of Chiva;

Agua Vein extended 100 meters south and its width increased to greater than 8 meters; and

5 Señores Vein extended 250 meters south and its width extended up to 12 meters; strike length also extended to 250 meters to the north and width increased up to 10 meters.

Summary of Silver Results

Of the 117 individual rock samples taken during the Program, 29 samples returned silver grades exceeding 90 gpt including 11 over 300 gpt and 6 over 500 gpt. In total 51 samples or 44% graded over 20 gpt silver (see table below further details).

Individual Channel and Rock Chip Sampling > 90 gpt Silver

Zone Sample

Type Width

(meters) Gold

gpt Silver

gpt Lead

ppm Zinc

ppm Copper

ppm 5 Señores Channel 1.30 0.05 750 1360 520 20 5 Señores Channel 1.40 0.04 644 300 310 10 Agua Channel 2.60 0.15 594 1240 1000 130 5 Señores Channel 1.10 8.29 583 2750 6720 50 5 Señores Channel 1.00 0.17 561 2190 6840 50 Agua Channel 2.00 0.07 503 630 720 30 Agua Channel 0.90 0.06 421 910 460 30 Agua Channel 1.95 0.10 369 820 730 40 5 Señores Channel 1.20 0.27 324 5580 4930 90 5 Señores Grab N/A 5.64 321 410 5510 40 5 Señores Channel 2.00 0.07 302 650 300 20 Agua Channel 1.30 0.09 293 1800 750 40 5 Señores Channel 2.00 0.53 275 600 450 10 Cobriza Channel 1.80 0.24 263 60 620 4450 Agua Channel 1.95 0.04 253 590 170 20 5 Señores Channel 1.85 0.03 224 300 120 10 Cobriza Channel 0.60 0.82 199 5230 6010 1940 5 Señores Channel 1.85 0.01 199 120 80 trace 5 Señores Grab N/A 0.12 197 720 1860 40 Agua Channel 2.00 trace 194 660 1090 20 5 Señores Channel 1.20 0.26 184 4550 2770 180 Cobriza Channel 1.85 0.78 162 170 170 420 Agua Channel 1.55 0.01 148 1200 3240 180 5 Señores Channel 1.10 0.15 147 1130 2060 20 5 Señores SC N/A 0.02 144 620 690 40 Cobriza Grab N/A 1.11 124 6610 2710 390 Agua Channel 1.00 0.01 99 430 60 trace Agua Channel 1.00 trace 92 240 50 trace 5 Señores SC 1.30 0.11 91 640 1890 90

Copalito Geology

Mineralization is hosted within classic low sulfidation epithermal quartz and rare calcite veins. Multiple mineral events are evidenced by banded mineralized clasts, multiple cross cutting veins/veinlets, laminated banding of chalcedonic and crystalline quartz, sulfide replacement and infillings of breccia matrix. Sulfide content is generally low but does range to 20% or more in hand samples. Sulfides and their oxide equivalents include fine grained pyrite, black and yellow sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite and silver sulfides. Some zonation is becoming apparent with veins in the northeast being higher in gold and base metals and those in the south being high in silver and low in base metals.

About Copalito Silver-Gold Project

The Copalito Project is a classic low sulphidation epithermal vein system which has numerous small old workings and no evidence or reports of historic exploration drilling. The Property consists of seven concessions totaling approximately 3,700 hectares and is located 35 kilometres east of McEwen Mining's "El Gallo Mine" complex in Sinaloa State, along the western fringes of the Sierra Madre Occidental in northwestern Mexico. The Copalito Project has good access, topography and infrastructure. Kootenay's wholly owned Mexican subsidiary can acquire a 100% ownership in the concessions by making staged payments over a 4-year period totaling an aggregate of US$985,000.

Sampling and QA/QC

Surface samples reported herein are a combination of grab, chip and panel chip. All technical information for the Copalito exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken under the direction of qualified geologists. Samples are then labeled placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval, location and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company via courier to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Hermosillo. The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.