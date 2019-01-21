Voyageur Minerals Submits Its Bulk Sample Permit Application for 10,000 Tonnes at Its Barite Property

CALGARY, Jan. 21, 2019 - Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V:VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”) is pleased to announce that it has applied for its bulk sample permit from the British Columbia Ministry of Mines.



The 10,000 tonne bulk sample will be used for a major part of Voyageur’s feasibility study. The barite recovered from the bulk sample will be allocated to Voyageur’s barium contrast suspension manufacturing joint venture company, ImagingX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“ImagingX”).

Voyageur, through ImagingX, is formulating, naming, and preparing applications for permitting for that company’s first sales of high purity barite products into the pharmaceutical barium contrast suspension market.

This milestone will provide Voyageur with a revenue stream from its 100% owned Frances Creek barium project. The bulk sample will form a basis to:

complete the feasibility study.

move the Frances Creek asset forward as a full production quarry.

establish an asset value on the Frances Creek deposit based on revenue generated by ImagingX.

to establish reserves.

Voyageur has been successfully implementing its strategy to establish value for it’s Frances Creek barite deposit by creating a JV with established pharmaceutical manufacturing company Chief Medical Supply Ltd., which will allow Voyageur to sell its barite at one of the highest price points in the barium sulfate market.

About Voyageur and ImagingX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ImagingX is a 50:50 revenue sharing joint venture with Chief Medical Supply Ltd. who will manufacture barium contrast suspension products for the health care industry worldwide. Having access to a rare high purity barium sulfate deposit should allow ImagingX to have the lowest cost barium contrast product available for the current market place. The joint venture’s current target is for initial sales in Q2 2019 and plans on entering the market with a highly competitive product.

Initial sales of the product will focus on the Canadian market. After sales into the Canadian market have commenced, the joint venture will apply for certification and sales into Europe and the eastern market.

The joint venture plans on targeting markets with government-run health care systems and private clinics. The following markets will be pursued in the very near term:

North America, Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, South Africa, Russia, Israel, Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Philippines, Brunei, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

About Chief Medical Supply Ltd. (“CMS”):

CMS provides high quality, competitively priced pharmaceuticals and hemodialysis products to pharmacies and hospitals across Canada. Operating from both its 33,000 square-foot plant in Calgary, Alberta and its 90,000 square-foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, CMS is able to supply products coast-to-coast. CM has both drug and medical device establishment licenses issued by Health Canada.

CMS has the ability to turnkey production of ImagingX barium contrast products in their Health Canada and FDA approved manufacturing facilities.

About Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Voyageur is a Calgary based company which owns a 100% interest in three barium sulfate or barite deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite market place, and interests in two high grade lithium brine project in Utah, USA.

Voyageur's business plan is to develop its barite deposit at Frances Creek, BC, Canada, for near term cash flow, while it continues exploration for critical and strategic minerals. The Frances Creek project is moving forward to manufacture pharmaceutical grade barium sulfate and high purity Blanc fixe barium sulfate for the paint and plastic markets.

The Company’s qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Mr. Brad Willis, VP Exploration, has reviewed this news release and approved it.

For further information, please contact:

John Rucci, CEO



Steven R. Livingston, VP Finance Cell (403) 383-8588



Cell (403) 471-1659 Office (587)-779-6166



Office (587)-779-6166

