Hudson Resources Announces Management Changes and Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2019 - Hudson Resources Inc. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSXV: “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) is pleased to announce that Jim Cambon has been appointed President of the Company, effective January 31, 2019. Jim joined Hudson in 2007 and has been involved in all aspects of the Company`s development that resulted in the completion of construction of the White Mountain Project GreenSpar (anorthosite) processing plant in Greenland at the end of 2018. He succeeds James Tuer who has resigned from the Company, and as a director, also effective January 31, 2019. James started the Company in 2002 and led it from resource prospector to successfully constructing only the 5th operating mine in Greenland in over a century.



The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth (Ken) Palko P.Eng, as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Mr. Cambon, with effect from February 1, 2019. Ken was previously with Polaris Materials Corporation, a TSX listed company, from 2007 to 2018, where he was Vice President Operations responsible for the mining and mineral processing operations, together with the company`s Pacific coastal port distribution terminals that were supplied using ocean-going Panamax bulk carriers. From 2015 onwards, Ken served as President and CEO of Polaris.

The Board of Directors has appointed David Frattaroli to the board, subject to the customary approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. David has considerable experience in global industrial minerals sales having spent over 30 years with Sibelco, one of the world’s largest industrial minerals companies, eventually being a member of that company’s executive management group. He was based in Belgium for a period as Senior Vice President of marketing and sales for Europe, Russia, the Middle East and North Africa and more recently, was Chief Commercial Officer of Unimin North America, a division of Sibelco. In this position he was responsible for all aspects of product applications, sales, marketing and customer relationships for a wide range of mineral products serving many of the markets that have shown significant interest in Hudson’s GreenSpar product. He is presently Executive Vice President of High Roller Sand responsible for the business strategy, marketing and sales of that company and was recently president of Industrial Minerals of CT, LLC, an executive advisor for global industrial mineral markets.

Flemming Knudsen, Chairman of the Board, commented: “Hudson is excited to be strengthening its management team and adding an experienced executive to the board. The Company is now transitioning into an operating entity with a strong focus on optimizing production efficiency and logistics. We are now well placed to pursue the exciting market development possibilities that have already been identified for our GreenSpar anorthosite product.” He added: “The Board wishes to sincerely thank James for his services to the Company over many years.”

