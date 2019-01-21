Lithium Energy Confirms Issuance of Shares for Debt

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / January 21st, 2019. LITHIUM ENERGY PRODUCTS INC. ("Lithium Energy Products" or "LEP" or the "Company") (TSX-V: LEP) (FRANKFURT: N8I) is pleased to announce that it has entered into debt settlement agreements with various arm's length and non-arm's length parties to the Company (the "Share Settlement"). The Company plans to issue 437,591 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to settle approximately $39,383.15 of corporate debt owed to the various arm's length and non-arm's length parties. The Share Settlement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Share Settlement will be subject to a four month hold period. The Share Settlement is subject to the submission of final documentation and final approval of the Exchange.

James Walker, CEO of LEP said, "We are very grateful for the contributions made by individuals in the past few months to help the Company achieve its ambitions. Their choice to be compensated in shares demonstrates their belief in the Company's future and its ambitions, and we are confident that their belief will be rewarded."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information, please contact:

James Walker

CEO

Lithium Energy Products Ltd.



Tel: 604-566-8570

Fax: 604-602-9868



Email: jwalker@lithiumenergyproducts.com

Website: www.LithiumEnergyProducts.com

