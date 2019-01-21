Champion Bear Resources Ltd Announce 2019 Drill Program at Eagle Rock Copper Palladium Project, NW Ontario

CALGARY, Jan. 21, 2019 - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (“Champion Bear” or the “Company”) announced today that field operations have commenced to drill up to 10 infill diamond drill holes on the Company’s Eagle Rock copper-palladium-nickel-gold-platinum-cobalt project.



As previously reported on October 5th, 2018 following the successful closing of an equity offering, Champion Bear intends to drill up to 1,600 meters in this advanced exploration project to complement the 92 drill holes (approximately 14,000 meters) previously drilled by the Company. Champion Bear has 100% ownership in over 33,000 acres of contiguous claims over the project located 65 kilometers south of Dryden, Ontario.

Todd McCracken, P.Geo. Manager–Mining of WSP Canada Inc. and Jessica Borysenko, P.Geo. of ERS GeoServices, both qualified persons (“QP”) under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects, will be overseeing the exploration program and have reviewed the content of this news release.

About Champion Bear Resources Ltd.

Champion Bear is a mineral exploration company focused exclusively on the historically prospective regions of Ontario. The Company's primary targets are platinum group metals, precious metals, and polymetallic base metals deposits. Champion Bear's aim is to create shareholder value through selective property acquisition followed by focused exploration emphasizing drilling. The Company has assembled a large land position in the Dryden and Sudbury areas, totaling over 16,000 hectares. Additional information about Champion Bear can be found on the Company’s website at www.championbear.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Company,

Richard Kantor, Chairman and President

for further information, please contact Champion Bear at +1-403-229-9522 and visit the website at www.championbear.com.

