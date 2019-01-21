Harte Gold Announces Executive Appointment, Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 - HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) announces the Executive Officer appointment and the grant of Stock Options.



Executive Appointment

The Company announced the appointment of Timothy N. Campbell to the position of Executive Vice President of Harte Gold. Mr. Campbell joined the Company in February 2009 and was appointed Vice President and Corporate Secretary in June 2010.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO, commented, “Tim has played an instrumental role in developing the Company and the Sugar Zone Mine. We appreciate his vision and commitment and look forward to further growing Harte Gold.”

Stock Options

The Company also announced the issuance of 12,450,000 stock options to Directors, Management, Employees and Consultants as of market close January 18, 2019. Stock options are exercisable at $0.40 per common share for a period of five years from issuance.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold is Ontario’s newest gold producer through its wholly owned Sugar Zone Mine in White River Ontario. Using a 3 g/t gold cut-off, the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 15, 2018 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2,607,000 tonnes grading 8.52 g/t for 714,200 ounces contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3,590,000 tonnes, grading 6.59 g/t for 760,800 ounces contained gold. The Company has completed a 90,000 metre drill program on near mine and exploration targets, results of which will be incorporated into an updated NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and mine plan targeted for early 2019. Exploration continues on the Sugar Zone property, which encompasses 83,850 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen G. Roman Shawn Howarth

President and CEO Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel: 416-368-0999 Tel: 416-368-0999

Email: sgr@hartegold.com E-mail: sh@hartegold.com

