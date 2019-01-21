Sandy Lake Gold Awarded $926,000.00 in Arbitration Costs

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 - Sandy Lake Gold Inc. (“Sandy Lake” or the “Company“) (TSXV:SLAU) is pleased to announce that the Company has been awarded $926,960.03 in costs in the Arbitration Proceedings with Treasury Metals Inc. As noted in the press release of July 9, 2018 (available at www.sedar.com) the Arbitral Panel has ruled in favour of Sandy Lake Gold (the Respondent) on all substantive issues. Additionally the counterclaim of Sandy Lake Gold against Treasury Metals Inc. is pending before the Arbitral Panel and has not yet been determined.



PROJECT UPDATE – SANDY LAKE

The Company currently controls 104,000 acres of contiguous mineral claim holdings in the Sandy Lake Greenstone Belt, located 220 km north of Red Lake, Ontario. In 2014, a limited drill program in the western part of the claim package returned high grade gold intercepts of 12.86 g/t Au over 6.85 meters and 12.17 g/t Au over 6.2 meters (see Goldeye Exploration press release, April 9, 2014 available at www.sedar.com). The Company has completed a VTEM airborne geophysical survey over most of the land package, and further ground geophysics and structural studies in the western part of the mineral claims. The Company has selected several areas for follow up drilling and is currently working with stakeholders to permit access to various drill locations.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone, (a Director of Sandy Lake Gold), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc Geology, MBA) is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

