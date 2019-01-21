Everton Announces Extension of Warrants (Correction)

Chelsea, January 21, 2019 - Everton Resources Inc. ("Everton" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EVR) is pleased to announce its intention to extend the 6,035,000 warrants issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement expiring on February 21, 2019.

Pending TSX Venture Exchange's approval, 6,035,000 warrants at a price at $0.07 will be extended to February 21, 2021.

About Everton Resources Inc.

Everton is an exploration company that holds an interest in the Opinaca region of James Bay, Quebec where the Company has partnered with Hecla Mining Company which is advancing Everton's interest in the Opinaca B project by funding 100% of all exploration work on one of the largest land packages adjacent to Goldcorp's Eleonore gold deposit.

