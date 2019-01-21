Melkior - Denton UAV-MAG TM Survey Awarded

January 21, 2019

Trading Symbol: MKR

TSX Venture Exchange

Timmins, Ontario / TheNewswire / Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") is pleased to announce that a 95 line kilometer airborne survey has been awarded to Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd. using their UAV-MAG(TM) system for the Denton Project. The UAV-MAG(TM) survey will cover the 20 cell mining cells with 50m line spacing. The Denton Project is located about 25 km west of Timmins, Ontario and 500m south of the Carscallen Project. It is anticipated that the UAV-MAG(TM) survey will commence in early February 2019.

The Denton Project is interesting as it lies over what is mapped as a westerly trending sequence of Archean volcanic rocks that include ultramafic units within a prominent hinge area and in proximity to the somewhat elusive Destor Porcupine Fault. The Denton Project is surrounded by Tahoe Canada and on strike with a what is interpreted to be a new target that Tahoe appeared to be developing when exploration was effectively terminated in 2017. Following up on gold mineralization reported in historic drilling it is interpreted that deep drilling may have been targeting mineralization associated with syenite in proximity with ultramafics. Melkior is currently targeting north-south structures that host gold mineralization within the granitic host rock north of Highway 101, the Denton Project is located south of established mineralized structures in the Carscallen Project and north of the Destor Porcupine Fault.

Melkior acquired the Denton Project in 2017, the area does not host abundant outcrop. The high-quality magnetic survey to be conducted by a leading UAV operator, Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., with the data processed and reported by TMC Geophysics will provide a solid base for future exploration on this project.

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

