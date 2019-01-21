Ero Copper Files Technical Report for the NX Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2019 - Ero Copper Corp. (“Ero” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERO) announces that it has filed a technical report for its 97.6% owned NX Gold Mine (“NX Gold”), located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. Highlights of NX Gold’s initial technical report include:



The high-grade nature of the mine with initial mineral reserve grade of 11.40 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold and initial mineral resource grade of 16.01 gpt gold;

Low operating costs (average C1 cash costs of US$594 per ounce of gold produced); and,

A large mineral licence package (31,716 hectares) allowing for an aggressive self-funded exploration program currently comprised of five exploration drill rigs (one additional drill rig scheduled to arrive during Q1 2019) to rapidly increase mineral resources and reserves.

“Building on the strong production result from NX Gold in 2018 that produced nearly 40,000 ounces of gold, this report serves as a baseline from which to continue to grow the mining operation. With 5 drill rigs currently operating on the property, undertaking programs focused on increasing the mineral resource and mineral reserve base and extending the mine’s life, we believe that there is considerable value remaining to be unlocked. Additionally, the planned exploration programs underway are expected to be fully funded by the mine’s internally generated cash flow.

We see similar opportunities at NX Gold as we have found at our MCSA operations in Bahia, including a large under-explored land package, an under-utilized mill currently operating at one-third of its installed capacity, opportunity to further increase throughput with minimal capital expenditure and high grades that support low operating costs and high margins,” commented David Strang, President & CEO of Ero Copper.

The Company intends to provide an update on the ongoing exploration activities at NX Gold in its regular quarterly exploration updates, as well as provide an updated technical report including new mineral resource and reserve estimates during the third quarter of 2019. In addition, NX Gold will no longer be classified as an asset held for sale for reporting purposes, and going forward, will be consolidated into Ero’s financial results along with MCSA.

The NX Gold mineral reserve and resource estimate is shown in the table below:

Classification Tonnage

(000 tonnes) Grade

(gpt Au) Au Contained

(000 ounces) Reserves Probable, Brás Vein 63.4 11.40 23.3 Probable, Buracão Vein 2.4 12.30 1.9 Total Probable 65.8 11.40 25.2 Resources (including Reserves) Indicated, Brás Vein 80.9 15.04 39.1 Indicated, Buracão Vein 4.8 30.39 4.7 Total Indicated 85.7 16.01 44.1 Inferred 41.3 19.13 25.4

Mineral Reserve & Resource Notes:

Effective date of August 31, 2018. Presented mineral resources inclusive of mineral reserves. All figures have been rounded to the relative accuracy of the estimates. Summed amounts may not add due to rounding. Mineral resource gold cut-off grade of 1.40 gpt gold. Mineral resources have been estimated using ordinary kriging inside 10m by 10m by 2m block sizes (with sub-blocks of 2.5m by 2.5m by 0.5m). The mineral resource estimates were prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council on May 10, 2014 (the “CIM Standards”), and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines, adopted by CIM Council on November 23, 2003 (the ‘CIM Guidelines”), using geostatistical and/or classical methods, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate to the deposit. Mineral reserve estimates were prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards and the CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical and/or classical methods, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate for the deposit. Mineral reserves are based on a long-term gold price of US$1,250 per ounce (“oz”), and a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 3.20. Mineral Reserves are the economic portion of the Indicated Mineral Resources. Mineral Reserve estimates include mining dilution at 5% grading 0.5g/t Au and 7% grading 0.5g/t Au for the Brás and Buracão Veins, respectively. Assumes mining recovery of 95%. Practical mining shapes (wireframes) were designed using geological wireframes / mineral resource block models as a guide.

Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The technical report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company utilizes certain non-IFRS measures, including C1 cash cost of gold produced, which are not measures recognized under IFRS. The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

C1 cash cost of gold produced (per oz) is the sum of production costs, net of capital expenditure development costs and by-product credits, divided by the gold ounces produced. C1 cash costs reported by the Company include treatment, refining charges, and other offsite costs. Silver by-product credits are calculated based on actual silver metal sales (net of treatment costs) during the period divided by the total ounces of gold produced during the period. C1 cash cost of gold produced per ounce is a non-IFRS measure used by the Company to manage and evaluate operating performance of the Company’s operating mining unit, and is widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance, but does not have a standardized meaning and is disclosed in addition to IFRS measures.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL

Database QA/QC Validation

In order to validate the current mineral resource estimate, GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. (“GE21”) selected a series of QA/QC samples, including blanks, duplicate and standard control samples from those performed by NX Gold. The set of samples was taken from the current mineral resource estimate zone as well as adjacent areas. In the opinion of GE21, blank, standard and duplicate sample analysis was found to be within the acceptance limits for the classification of mineral resources. No sample or database biases were detected. This work was supplemented by drill hole database validation performed using the Geovia Surpac software database tool which looks to validate final depth, overlapping results and drill hole collar information. No inconsistencies or errors were found in the drill database review.

QA/QC Program

Drill core is logged, photographed and split in half using a diamond core saw at NX Gold’s secure core logging and storage facilities. Half of the drill core is retained on site and the other half-core is used for analysis, with samples collected on a minimum of 0.2 meters and a maximum of 2.0 meters with an average length of 0.5 meters. Sampling commences at least 1.0 meter before the start of the mineralized zone and continues at least 1.0 meters beyond the limit of the mineralized zone. All sample preparation is performed in NX Gold’s secure on-site laboratory. Gold content is determined using fire assay. All recent sample results have been monitored through a QA/QC program that includes the insertion of certified standards, blanks, and pulp and reject duplicate samples at a rate of 1 standard, 1 blank, and 1 duplicate pulp sample per every 20 samples for a blended rate of approximately 5%.

Qualified Persons and the NI 43-101 Technical Report

Sr. Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, MAIG, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Rodriguez is independent of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

For additional scientific and technical information please refer to the NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled “Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimate of the NX Gold Mine, Nova Xavantina” prepared by Porfírio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, MAIG, Leonardo Apparicio da Silva, MAIG and Leonardo de Moraes Soares, MAIG all of GE21, who are independent qualified persons under NI 43-101, available on on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com).

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 39 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar underground mine, the Surubim open pit mine, the R22W open pit mine and its newly constructed Vermelhos underground mine. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, Ero owns, directly and indirectly (through MCSA), 100% of the Boa Esperanҫa development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil and 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including Technical Reports on the Vale do Curaçá, Boa Esperanҫa and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Ero Copper Corp.

