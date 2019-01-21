Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Pure Gold Mining Comments on Trading Activity at the Request of IIROC

21.01.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2019 - At the request of IIROC, Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM – TSX-V) (“Pure Gold ” or the “Company”) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

"Pure Gold" is a gold exploration and development company advancing the Madsen Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Darin Labrenz – President & CEO
Contact information: Tel: 604-646-8000
info@puregoldmining.ca


