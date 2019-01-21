Pure Gold Mining Comments on Trading Activity at the Request of IIROC

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2019 - At the request of IIROC, Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM – TSX-V) (“Pure Gold ” or the “Company”) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.



"Pure Gold" is a gold exploration and development company advancing the Madsen Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario.

