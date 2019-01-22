December 2018 Quarterly Report

SUBIACO, January 22, 2019 - Gold developer West African Resources Ltd. (ASX, TSXV: WAF) is pleased to report progress on its Sanbrado Gold Project ("Sanbrado"), Burkina Faso, for the quarter ending 31 December 2018.



Highlights



Project Development Summary

Underground mining contract awarded to Byrnecut



Mill package awarded to Outotec, order placed for 4MW SAG and ball mills



EPCM contract for Sanbrado awarded to Lycopodium



Earthworks, camp and box cut for underground access commenced by WAF construction team



Further Key hires completed for construction, operations and security teams

M1 South Diamond Drilling

1km diamond hole intercepted extensive visible gold returning 25m at 15.03 g/t Au



Intercept located 220m vertical beneath existing Probable Ore Reserves, confirms potential to extend M1 South underground mine life past 4.5 years



Parallel high-grade zone at M1 South intercepted 300m below surface, 180m east of main zone 2m at 138.4 g/t Au and 5.5m at 15.5 g/t Au



Infill drilling returns 21.5m at 15.3 g/t and 14.5m at 19.9 g/t Au

Corporate Summary

West African fully funded through to gold production in 2020 at Sanbrado



US$200 million finance facility secured with Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd



Fully underwritten institutional Share Placement completed raising A$43.2 million



Share Purchase Plan offer for up to A$5 million enabling retail shareholders to participate in Sanbrado project funding closes January 25, 2019



Updated security protocols and procedures for staff and contractors in Burkina Faso

December 2018 Quarter Summary

5,656m drilled



A$7.8m exploration and mine development expenditure



A$4.2m administration costs (including costs associated with project finance raising - debt and equity)



A$66.4m cash at bank at 31 December 2018

March 2019 Quarter Plans

Completion of feasibility study optimisation and update



Exploration drilling near surface targets in trucking distance to Sanbrado



Award of open pit mining contract



Completion of stage 1 camp (120 rooms), admin building, clinic and temporary power station



Major mechanical and electrical equipment procurement



Structural steel and platework fabrication commencement

Click here to view the full quarterly report

