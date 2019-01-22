Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

December 2018 Quarterly Report

06:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

SUBIACO, January 22, 2019 - Gold developer West African Resources Ltd. (ASX, TSXV: WAF) is pleased to report progress on its Sanbrado Gold Project ("Sanbrado"), Burkina Faso, for the quarter ending 31 December 2018.

Highlights

Project Development Summary

  • Underground mining contract awarded to Byrnecut
  • Mill package awarded to Outotec, order placed for 4MW SAG and ball mills
  • EPCM contract for Sanbrado awarded to Lycopodium
  • Earthworks, camp and box cut for underground access commenced by WAF construction team
  • Further Key hires completed for construction, operations and security teams

M1 South Diamond Drilling

  • 1km diamond hole intercepted extensive visible gold returning 25m at 15.03 g/t Au
  • Intercept located 220m vertical beneath existing Probable Ore Reserves, confirms potential to extend M1 South underground mine life past 4.5 years
  • Parallel high-grade zone at M1 South intercepted 300m below surface, 180m east of main zone 2m at 138.4 g/t Au and 5.5m at 15.5 g/t Au
  • Infill drilling returns 21.5m at 15.3 g/t and 14.5m at 19.9 g/t Au

Corporate Summary

  • West African fully funded through to gold production in 2020 at Sanbrado
  • US$200 million finance facility secured with Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd
  • Fully underwritten institutional Share Placement completed raising A$43.2 million
  • Share Purchase Plan offer for up to A$5 million enabling retail shareholders to participate in Sanbrado project funding closes January 25, 2019
  • Updated security protocols and procedures for staff and contractors in Burkina Faso

December 2018 Quarter Summary

  • 5,656m drilled
  • A$7.8m exploration and mine development expenditure
  • A$4.2m administration costs (including costs associated with project finance raising - debt and equity)
  • A$66.4m cash at bank at 31 December 2018

March 2019 Quarter Plans

  • Completion of feasibility study optimisation and update
  • Exploration drilling near surface targets in trucking distance to Sanbrado
  • Award of open pit mining contract
  • Completion of stage 1 camp (120 rooms), admin building, clinic and temporary power station
  • Major mechanical and electrical equipment procurement
  • Structural steel and platework fabrication commencement

Click here to view the full quarterly report

SOURCE: West African Resources Ltd.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

West African Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.westafricanresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap