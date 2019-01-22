Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Full Year 2018 Results

PERTH, January 22, 2019 - Centamin is scheduled to publish its annual results, for the year ending 31 December 2018, on Monday 25 February 2019, at which time the Board of Directors will propose a final dividend for 2018.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results with institutional investors and analysts at 11.00 GMT/06.00 EST on the same day. Please find below the required access details:
The conference call will be made available for replay by 15.00 GMT on the website www.centamin.com/media/press-releases/2019
For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:
Centamin Plc Andrew Pardey, CEO Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations +44 (0) 7700 713 738 alexandra.carse@centamin.je
Buchanan Bobby Morse Chris Judd + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 centamin@buchanan.uk.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!