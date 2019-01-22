CellCube Announces Energy Storage Sales to Germany and Czech Republic

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2019 - CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. ("CellCube" or the "Company") (CSE: CUBE) (OTCQB: CECBF) (Frankfurt: 01X) (WKN: A2JMGP) continues to sell into the energy storage market and has closed on the sale of another two modular energy storage systems ("FB Modular"). These sales have added more than 1MWh of energy storage to CellCube's existing produced capacity for a total of 23.1 MWh.

The first is a FB200-800 stand alone vanadium redox flow energy storage system with 200kW AC power rating and close to 900kWh usable energy capacity. The system is for a German public institution and is slated for installation in March of this year.

The second sale is a FB Modular series FB30-130, which will be located in the Czech Republic in an area near the Polish border. The project, to be installed in April 2019, is part of a microgrid for a solar supported farm operation and will overcome certain shortfalls in energy delivery during the year. CellCube worked with the project developer who installs local solar and small wind turbines in the area.

"Enerox is experiencing great momentum and frequency of its sales," states Stefan Schauss, President of CellCube. "The company continues to bid on a large pipeline of projects focusing on large scale energy storage. Many of the current sales are a gateway into larger opportunities." Bloomberg New Energy Finance is projecting that grid scale energy storage markets will grow above 300GWh until 2030. A 135 billion dollar market.

CellCube is a Canadian public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (symbol CUBE), the OTCBB (symbol CECBF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Symbol 01X, WKN A2JMGP), focused on the fast-growing energy storage industry which is driven by the large increase in demand for renewable energy.

CellCube supplies vertically integrated energy storage systems to the power industry and recently acquired the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH, now renamed Enerox GmbH, the developer and manufacturer of CellCube energy storage systems. CellCube's other related subsidiaries are EnerCube Switchgear Systems and Power Haz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. The Company has also invested in an online renewable energy financing platform, Braggawatt Energy Inc.

CellCube develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage systems on the basis of vanadium redox flow technology and has over 130 project installations and a 10 year operational track record. Its highly integrated energy storage System solutions features 99% residual energy capacity after 11,000 cycles with the focus on larger scale containerized modules. Basic building blocks consist of a FB Modular 250kW unit family with 4, 6 and 8 hours variation in energy capacity.

Mike Neylan, CEO

