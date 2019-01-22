Tasca Drills 380.97 metres of 0.365% Cu and 264.86 metres of 0.421% Cu at Poplar Copper Property

VANCOUVER, January 22, 2019 - Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca", "TAC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: TAC) (Frankfurt: 3TA) is pleased to report the results of the winter 2018 diamond drilling program at its Poplar copper property, southwest of Houston, British Columbia. Key take aways:

18-PC-126 was mineralized from top of bedrock to full depth, averaging 0.365% Cu, 0.015% Mo, 0.145g/t Au and 2.31 g/t Ag over 380.97 metres. The last 30.17 metres contained the strongest mineralization: 0.554% Cu, 0.027% Mo, 0.104g/t Au and 4.44 g/t Ag; indicating the historic IP conclusion of mineralization continuing to depth appears valid.

18-PC-127 was mineralized from top of bedrock to full depth, averaging 0.421% Cu, 0.013% Mo, 0.105g/t Au and 2.63 g/t Ag over 264.86 metres, including a 27 metre interval averaging 0.643% Cu, 0.030% Mo, 0.146g/t Au and 2.62 g/t Ag.

18-PC-127 intersected 0.330% Cu, 0.002 % Mo, 0.118 g/t Au and 3.46 g/t Ag over 151.10 metres between 122.8 metres and 273.9 metres

Mineralization consists of both dissemination pyrite and chalcopyrite and stockwork vein to veinlet pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite.

The purpose of the 2018 program was to extend to depth and expand the known mineralization: 18-PC-126 extended PC-22 from 184.1 metres to 404.47 metres ending in mineralization; 18-PC-127 extended PC-24 from 214.6 metres to 270.36 metres ending in mineralization; 18-PC-127 extended PC-19 from 188.1 metres to 273.9 metres. These three widely spaced holes also provided material for future metallurgical sampling.

2018 Poplar Drill Intersections

HOLE-ID Azimuth Dip m length m from m to m interval % Cu % Mo g/t Au g/t Ag 18-PC-126 0 -90 404.47 23.5 404.47 380.97 0.365 0.015 0.10 2.31 23.5 132 108.5 0.366 0.015 0.11 2.88 132 264.2 132.2 0.364 0.014 0.11 2.35 264.2 374.3 110.1 0.328 0.012 0.08 1.22 374.3 404.47 30.17 0.554 0.027 0.15 4.44 18-PC-127 90 -60 270.36 5.5 270.36 264.86 0.421 0.013 0.10 2.63 5.5 24.4 18.9 0.278 0.011 0.06 0.67 24.40 78.00 53.60 0.552 0.025 0.14 1.73 51.00 78.00 27.00 0.643 0.030 0.15 2.62 78.00 171.00 93.00 0.403 0.019 0.10 3.63 171.00 270.36 99.36 0.380 0.001 0.09 2.53 18-PC-128 0 -90 422.76 5 422.76 417.76 0.197 0.001 0.07 3.03 5 122.8 117.80 0.139 0.002 0.04 1.86 122.80 273.90 151.10 0.330 0.002 0.12 3.46 122.8 202.9 80.10 0.281 0.002 0.10 3.18 202.9 273.9 71.00 0.373 0.001 0.13 3.73 273.90 422.76 148.86 0.113 0.000 0.04 3.53



18-PC-126 Mineralization

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//01222019TAC.jpg

These results further indicate the potential to significantly expand the area of known mineralization at Poplar Property. Based on the assays above an aggressive and extensive drill programme will be designed to continue to expand the size of the known deposit. Tasca plans to both continue to drill laterally and to depth to increase the main deposit and to systematically test the satellite zones. A permit for further drilling is in place.

The Poplar project has a large historic database, including drilling, soils sampling, ground IP and airborne geophysics. Aside from the known Poplar copper deposit, several satellite zones have been identified through the 620 square kilometre property.

About the Poplar

The Poplar copper deposit hosts an historical indicated mineral resource of 131 million tonnes grading 0.31 per cent copper, 0.009 per cent molybdenum, 0.09 gram per tonne gold and 2.39 grams per tonne silver, and a historical inferred mineral resource of 132 million tonnes grading 0.27 per cent Cu, 0.005 per cent Mo, 0.07 g/t Au and 3.75 g/t Ag has been identified through the drilling of 147 historical holes.



These historical indicated and inferred resources were disclosed by Lions Gate Metals Inc. in its technical report dated March 30, 2012, prepared by Gary Giroux, PEng.

To determine the historical resource, a 3-D solid was constructed to constrain the mineralized area, using a 0.1-per-cent-copper-grade shell as a guide. Large internal waste zones were modelled as were some larger-postmineral dikes. Of the total database, 129 drill holes totalling 37,205 metres were within the mineralized zone and were used to estimate the resource. Drill holes were compared with the mineralized solid, and assays were tagged if inside. Copper, molybdenum, gold and silver assays within the mineralized solid were capped at 1.4 per cent Cu, 0.14 per cent Mo, 0.34 g/t Au and 41 g/t Ag, respectively. Five-metre composites were formed and used for variography.

For this estimate and to aid with some preliminary planning, the blocks were reduced to five by five by 10 metres in dimension and were estimated for Cu, Mo, Au and Ag by ordinary kriging. The historical resource is classified as indicated and inferred based on each block's proximity to data and the grade continuity. The historical indicated and historical inferred resource uses the categories set out in Section 1.2 of National Instrument 43-101.

Tasca will need to review and verify the historical drilling database and twin a number of the existing drill holes to bring the historical resources current. Investors are cautioned a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and therefore Tasca is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

QA/QC

The entire length of core for each of the three drill holes was sawn and sampled at continuous 3 metre intervals, with several taken at shorter or longer intervals based on apparent lithological, alteration or mineralization contact. The program was supervised by independent geologist Lorie Farrell, P.Geo. Half of the core was bagged, sealed and securely stored until shipment to the laboratory. In some instance, the half core was quartered to provide samples for future metallurgical sampling. The other half was retained in a secure storage location. Certified reference standards, dolomite blanks and sample duplicates were placed in the sample stream of each drill hole alternating at every 10th interval. The secured and sealed samples were packed into rice bags, sealed and securely stored until they were turned over to the local trucking company for transport to the ALS Minerals Laboratory prep lab in Terrace with the resulting pulps sent internally to the ALS Mineral Laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C. The Terrace prep lab and the North Vancouver lab hold an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredidation.

All core samples were analyzed utilizing ALS's MEICP-61 procedure, a four-acid digestion of a one-gram sample with an ICP finish. All core samples were also analyzed utilizing ALS's Au-ICP21 procedure, a 30 gram gold fire assay with an ICP-AES finish.

In addition to Tasca's third-party standards, a routine quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedure monitored the analytical quality at the lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks were inserted into each lab batch of samples. The Tasca and ALS Lab QA/QC data showed no irregularities.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) and Tasca's geologist, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.tascaresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:



Tasca Investor Relations

Phone: (604) 644-6794

Email: info@tascaresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Tasca Resources Ltd. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Tasca Resources Ltd. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Tasca Resources Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Tasca Resources Ltd.