Rio2 Limited Drills 192m @ 0.81 g/t Au and 124m @ 0.77 g/t Au at the Fenix Gold Project, Chile

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2019 - Rio2 Ltd. (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; BVL: RIO) is pleased to announce drilling results from the first 11 reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes and 4 surface trenches at its Fenix Gold Project located in the Maricunga region, Chile.



The drilling represents 2,236 meters drilled to date of an approximate 7,000-meter drilling program that commenced in late November 2018. The objective of this drilling is to intersect and define east-west structural feeders that the geologists believe are controlling the near surface higher grade mineralization. The drilling will also serve as a check for previous drilling within the US$728 pit shell and assist in better defining the near surface higher grade mineralized component of the new resource estimate which is currently planned for completion at the end of Q1, 2019. The US$ 728 pit shell was defined in the “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Maricunga Project Pre-Feasibility Study Atacama Region, Chile” dated October 6, 2014 with an effective date of August 19, 2014, a copy of which document is available on SEDAR under Rio’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Cerro Maricunga Project was renamed the Fenix Gold Project by Rio2 in 2018.

The total mineral proven and probable reserve estimate as outlined in the 2014 Technical Report is 294.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.40 g/t gold for a total of 3,743,000 gold ounces.

The Company’s geologists believe that there is a high-grade component to the resource related to structures and breccias, which are prevalent in the deposit but have not been defined in the current resource estimate that has been simply constrained by a 0.15 g/t grade shell without considering geological domaining. The Company’s geologists are also resampling surface exposures of the mineralized resource to include this information in the revised resource estimate. Previous surface sampling was not included in the current resource estimate despite a high proportion of samples being above the average mineralized resource grade and the resource outcropping at surface.

Surface sampling results from the initial work conducted to date are:

Trench from to Interval (m) Au g/t FG-T18-001 0 130 130 0.578 Including 0 34 34 1.231 FG-T18-001 154 178 24 0.604 Including 170 178 8 1.456 FG-T18-002 0 106 106 0.486 FG-T18-003 0 166 166 0.680 Including 4 30 26 1.250 Including 48 58 10 1.244 FG-T18-005 0 128 128 0.694 Including 12 30 18 1.333 Including 104 128 24 1.450

Drilling results from the initial work conducted to date are:

Hole_ID from to Interval (m) Au g/t FG-R18-001 0 30 30 0.592 FG-R18-001 40 62 22 0.190 FG-R18-001 78 88 10 0.152 FG-R18-001 224 234 10 0.249 FG-R18-001 270 300 30 0.825 Including 284 300 16 1.348 FG-R18-002 12 136 124 0.768 Including 62 124 62 1.224 FG-R18-002 156 348 192 0.809 Including 168 198 30 1.149 Including 206 300 94 1.083 FG-R18-003 0 124 124 0.695 Including 6 60 54 1.056 Including 74 78 4 1.183 FG-R18-004 0 210 210 0.591 Including 146 210 64 1.103 FG-R18-005 0 36 36 0.297 FG-R18-005 96 170 74 0.626 Including 130 160 30 1.042 FG-R18-006 22 138 116 0.584 Including 44 60 16 1.627 Including 74 82 8 1.018 FG-R18-007 0 96 96 0.416 FG-R18-008 22 70 48 0.513 FG-R18-008 82 88 6 0.307 FG-R18-008 94 100 6 0.232 FG-R18-009 0 120 120 0.358 Including 22 32 10 1.137 FG-R18-010 32 74 42 0.373 FG-R18-010 88 138 50 0.24 FG-R18-010 194 250 56 0.286 FG-R18-011 0 120 120 0.345 Including 2 36 34 0.593 FG-R18-011 134 172 38 0.228

Previous drilling conducted on the project occurred over several campaigns from 2010 to 2013. During these drilling campaigns, a total of 108,482 meters were drilled with 28% of the holes being diamond drill holes and 72% of the holes being reverse circulation. Results obtained from these past drilling campaigns are archived in the News section of the Company’s website.



Alex Black, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio2 Ltd., stated, “The initial results from our work program at the Fenix Gold Project are very encouraging. Given that, the 2014 reserve estimate has an average grade of 0.40 g/t Au, the new drilling and trenching results are exhibiting outcropping grades well in excess of the average reserve grade. As we have stated before, we see a number of similarities between the Fenix Gold Project and the La Arena gold mine located in Peru that the Rio2 management team was responsible for developing, building and operating between 2009 to 2015. As was the case with La Arena, we believe we can build a starter project at the Fenix Gold Project focused on higher‐grade, near surface mineralization that will help minimize startup capex and allow us to expand production using cashflow.”

Rio2 plans to provide context to the results of the 7,000m drilling and surface sampling program when it completes an updated resource estimate for the Fenix Gold Project which is scheduled to be completed by the end of Q1, 2019.

Sampling of the reverse circulation drilling, surface sampling and sample preparation were performed by Rio2 personnel. In the case of the drilling, samples were taken every 2m and split in half to yield seven to ten kilogram samples. Drill sample recovery was generally in excess of 90%. In the case of the surface sampling, the trench-channel samples are taken on the side slope of the drill access roads. Each sample is taken in channels of 10 cm wide by 10 cm deep by 2 meters long. The channels are continuous and sub-horizontal. The beginning and the end of each channel is surveyed. A 15 to 20 kilogram sample is taken from each channel, which is then split in half. One of the sample halves, being approximately 7 to 10 kilograms, is then sent to the lab for testing. Rio2 has a rigorous QA/QC program over the chain-of-custody of samples and the insertion of 4% blanks, 5% duplicates, and 5% certified reference standards in each batch of samples. Samples are shipped to ALS preparation laboratory located in Copiapo where they are dried, crushed, and pulverized; then ALS ships the pulp to its lab in Lima in order to be assayed. All gold assays were obtained by standard 50g fire assaying with AA finish. ALS is an ISO 9001:2000 certified laboratory.

Mr. Enrique Garay, MSc. P.Geo (AIG Member), Senior Vice President Geology of Rio2, is the Qualified Person (as defined by NI 43-101) responsible for managing the Company's exploration programs and disclosure of drilling results. Mr. Garay has read and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

