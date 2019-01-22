New Appointments at Macarthur Minerals

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2019 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Cooper as Consulting Geologist and Mima Wirakara as Assistant Company Secretary.



Mr Cooper will be joining the team lead by Dr Dean Carter in advancing the drilling out of the Company’s iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia. He will also be involved in the advancement of the gold and lithium exploration in the Pilbara and extension drilling on the nickel target at Lake Giles in Western Australia.

Ian Cooper previously held the position of Exploration Manager for Macarthur (2013 to 2015) and has detailed knowledge of the company’s operations. Ian has over thirty year's professional experience as an Exploration Manager and Geologist in mineral exploration, project discovery and management. He holds B.Sc., and A.R.S.M degrees from the Royal School of Mines Univ. of London and is a FAusIMM and a Fellow of Geol. Soc. London. Mr Cooper is also involved in the management of Aforo Resources Ltd, a West African focused junior minerals explorer and consults to Panthera Resources plc on their projects in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Mima Wirakara has a long history in administrative support, governance and company secretarial support to junior mining companies listed on the Australian, Canadian and Papua New Guinea stock exchanges. Ms Wirakara will assist the CEO, Joe Phillips who has taken on the role of interim Company Secretary after the role was vacated by Nicola Ingram.

Chairman Cameron McCall would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms Ingram for her hard and diligent work over her tenure with the Company and wish her all the best with her future endeavors.

Now is the time to welcome Ian and Mima to Macarthur Minerals in preparation for what will be a very busy year for the Company.

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V: MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that is focused on identifying high grade gold, nickel, cobalt and lithium. Macarthur Minerals has significant gold, lithium, nickel, cobalt and iron ore exploration interests in Australia. Macarthur Minerals has three iron ore projects in Western Australia; the Ularring hematite project, the Moonshine magnetite project and the Treppo Grande iron ore project. In addition, Macarthur Minerals has significant lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

“Cameron McCall”

Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman

Company Contact

Joe Phillips, CEO and Director

Email: jphillips@macarthurminerals.com

Telephone: +61 448899247

Website: www.macarthurminerals.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc.:

Telephone: (647) 258-3311, (888) 258-3323

Fax: (416) 363-7977

E-mail: info@investor3.ca

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of required approvals, the reliability of information, including historical mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates, prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in exchange rates and certain commodity prices, uncertainties related to mineral title in the project, unforeseen technology changes that results in a reduction in iron ore demand or substitution by other metals or materials, the discovery of new large low cost deposits of iron ore, uncertainty in successfully returning the project into full operation, and the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.