Cobra Oro Starts Processing High Grade Ore Through New Alliances

MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2019 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed in recent weeks two additional agreements with new providers that could potentially increase daily tonnage by 100 tonnes in excess of what the Company already processes at its Cobra Oro gold plant in Honduras.



Through its new partnerships, Cobra Oro was able to process in early January an added value of 100 tonnes of high grade ore ranging between 20 to 40 grams gold per tonne. The Company remains confident to receive increased tonnage and better grade ore well into the distant future based on its new alliances.

The Company also continues to work very actively with the local community to access its concession La Cobra and expects to see short term results from its current negotiations.

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Complexe du Canal Lachine, Suite 308

4710 St-Antoine Street

Montreal (Quebec)

H4C 2C7

Tel : 514-808-9807