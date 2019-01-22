Cobra Oro Starts Processing High Grade Ore Through New Alliances

MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2019 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed in recent weeks two additional agreements with new providers that could potentially increase daily tonnage by 100 tonnes in excess of what the Company already processes at its Cobra Oro gold plant in Honduras.
Through its new partnerships, Cobra Oro was able to process in early January an added value of 100 tonnes of high grade ore ranging between 20 to 40 grams gold per tonne. The Company remains confident to receive increased tonnage and better grade ore well into the distant future based on its new alliances.
The Company also continues to work very actively with the local community to access its concession La Cobra and expects to see short term results from its current negotiations.
“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.” Values in the news release are quoted in Canadian dollars.
Jean Labrecque, President Glen Eagle Resources Inc. Complexe du Canal Lachine, Suite 308 4710 St-Antoine Street Montreal (Quebec) H4C 2C7 Tel : 514-808-9807
