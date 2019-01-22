Novo Provides Update on Near-Term Exploration Progress

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2019 - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on near-term exploration progress.



Karratha Gold Project:

In its news release dated December 20, 2018, Novo discussed encouraging preliminary results from test work using a TOMRA mechanical rock sorter on gold-bearing conglomerate material from its Karratha gold project. High-grade assays from sorted rock concentrates provided a first indication that the technique is effective at upgrading gold into small volume concentrates. Novo anticipates receiving complete assays from all fractions of test material by the end of January at which time it will present a complete assessment of the efficacy of mechanically sorting Karratha gold-bearing conglomerates.

Novo is currently generating a mineralization report covering exploration results on the Comet Well and Purdy’s Reward exploration licenses. This report forms the basis for conversion of an exploration license to mining leases. Submission of this report to the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety is targeted for the first quarter of this year.

Egina 2019 Exploration Program:

Novo announced encouraging results from processing of its first bulk sample at its new Egina gold project in a news release dated December 20, 2018. A total of 107.88 grams of raw gold were recovered from 95 cubic meters of gravel. Gold was found to be dominantly coarse suggesting simple processing techniques can likely be employed during potential future large-scale gold recovery at Egina. Novo thinks lag gravels mantling the vast erosional terrace at Egina could host a significant gold deposit, the shallow nature of which makes it a particularly attractive target.

Work at Egina is on hold during the rainy season lasting until late March. Plans are currently being made to resume aggressive bulk sampling and processing on the Egina mining lease to evaluate the geologic potential of the terrace gravels as well the best means of processing. Current permitting allows for up to 50,000 tonnes of gravel to be excavated and processed at Egina, subject to appropriate heritage clearances.

Beatons Creek Bulk Samples and Resource Estimation

A suite of 58 +2 tonne bulk samples was collected from gold-bearing conglomerates at Beatons Creek in 2018. Processing of these samples is expected to be complete in early February at which time Novo will present results. Although Novo recently announced an upgraded resource at Beatons Creek (please refer to the Company’s November 21, 2018 news release), its intention is to generate a further expanded resource utilizing bulk sample data coupled with recently collected diamond drill and down-hole imaging data. The next resource estimate is expected to be completed during the first quarter of this year.

“Novo’s team is working diligently across many fronts to progress our advanced projects,” commented Mr. Rob Humphryson, CEO and a Director of the Company. “In 2019, we aim to make great strides in demonstrating the potential large size and viability of these unique deposits. We are becoming increasingly excited as we unlock their geologic intricacies and develop the technology to advance them.”

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., the Company’s, President, Chairman, and a Director, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the geological content of this news release.

