Gold Fields Denies Bloomberg Story

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 22, 2019 - Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) has taken note of the Bloomberg statement that it wants to combine with rival AngloGold Ashanti.
This article is factually incorrect and we completely disassociate ourselves with this statement.
