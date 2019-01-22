Melkior Resources Announces Annual General Meeting Record Date and Adopts Advance Notice Provisions

Timmins, January 22, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Melkior") (TSXV - "MKR") announces that it will hold an annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on March 7, 2019. The record date for the shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting has been set as shareholders of record as at the close of business on January 31, 2019.

The Company further announces that the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company has approved an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy") on January 21, 2019 with effect as of such date. The Advance Notice Policy includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) by or at the direction of the Board, including pursuant to a notice of meeting; or (ii) by or at the direction or request of one or more shareholders pursuant to a proposal made in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCA"), or pursuant to a requisition of the shareholders made in accordance with the provisions of the BCA.

Additionally, the Advance Notice Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.

In the case of an annual general meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than 30 days nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual general meeting. However, in the event that the annual general meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual general meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual general meeting), notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Board may, in its discretion, waive any requirement set out in the Advance Notice Policy.

The Advance Notice Policy is in full force and effect as of the date it was approved. In accordance with the terms of the Advance Notice Policy, the Advance Notice Policy will be put to shareholders of the Company for approval at the Meeting, and if the Advance Notice Policy is not confirmed at the Meeting by ordinary resolution of shareholders, the Advance Notice Policy will terminate and be of no further force and effect following the termination of the Meeting.

For purposes of the Meeting, in accordance with the terms of the Advance Notice Policy, the Board has determined that notice of nominations of persons for election to the Board at the Meeting must be made by February 5, 2019. Such notice must be in the form, and given in the manner, prescribed by the Advance Notice Policy, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company has stipulated jarchibald@dsacorp.ca as an email address for receipt of such a notice.

The full text of the Advance Notice Policy is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

