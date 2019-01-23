Nickel One Resources Inc. Announces Proposed Share Consolidation and Provides Corporate Update 

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2019 - Nickel One Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Nickel One”) announces a proposed consolidation of its share capital on the basis of one (1) new common share without par value for every ten (10) existing common shares without par value (the “Share Consolidation”), so that the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company are altered from 51,730,553 common shares without par value to approximately 5,173,055 common shares without par value, subject to adjustment for any further share issuances made by the Company prior to the Share Consolidation being made effective. The Company does not intend to change its name in conjunction with the Share Consolidation. Management of the Company believes that the Share Consolidation will better position the Company to raise the funds it requires to finance its ongoing business activities including exploration of its properties as well as the acquisition of additional mineral properties.



The Share Consolidation was approved by the board of Directors of the Company. The Company plans to implement the Share Consolidation, subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Update

As part of the Company’s restructuring, it has decided to sell its Lantinen Koillismaa project in Finland. The Lantinen Koillismaa (“LK”) Copper-Nickel-Platinum Group Element (Cu-Ni-PGE) project, located in north-central Finland, is a promising Cu-Ni-PGE project in an area of the world populated by several large-scale producers, three smelters, and a mining friendly jurisdiction. More than $10M in previous exploration expenditures has outlined historic mineral resources. A current NI 43-101 Technical Report is available in the Company’s documents on SEDAR.

