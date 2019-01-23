EnviroLeach Technologies Ships First Load of E-Waste Concentrate to Glencore

VANCOUVER, Jan. 23, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE). is pleased to announce that it has shipped its first load of 47,000 lbs. (21.3 tonnes) of gold/copper concentrate to Glencore’s Horne Smelter in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.



This first shipment of concentrate was recovered from 215,000 lbs (97.6 tonnes) of low-grade printed circuit boards and IT components in December 2018. This represents a 78% mass reduction to concentrate which validates the results of previous pilot-scale testing. This gold/copper concentrate was produced as part of the commissioning of equipment for the pre-leach segregation of the feed material.

This process also produced 59.4 tonnes of organic/light fraction, which the Company anticipates will be processed when the Surrey facility wet line is complete. The aluminum and steel fractions weigh 5.8 tonnes and 11.1 tonnes respectively. The table below outlines the fractional distribution of the EnviroLeach concentrate process.

Product Fraction Weight (Tonnes) Weight (lbs) Distribution Au/Cu Concentrate (Heavy) 21.3 46,945 21.8% Organic (Light) 59.4 130,918 60.9% Aluminum 5.8 12,783 5.9% Steel 11.1 24,464 11.4% Total 97.6 215,110 100.0%

These printed circuit boards were selected for this initial production run due to the low-cost nature of the materials.

Further details on grades and payable metal values of the concentrate will be reported when received from Glencore. The aluminum and steel fractions will be sold locally.

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world’s largest globally diversified natural resource companies and the largest commodities trading company in the world with annual revenues of $221 Billion and employ over 146,000 people around the world. Their operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites, oil production assets and agricultural facilities.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company that is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners, EnviroLeach’s technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” and “will” and words of similar import, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach’s financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as “plans”, “expects”, “projects”, “assumes”, “budget”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “targets” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Todd Beavis

info@EnviroLeach.com