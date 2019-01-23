Copper Fox Announces Commencement of Re-Sampling Program at Van Dyke Copper Deposit

CALGARY, Jan. 23, 2019 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (“Copper Fox” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CUU – OTC-Pink: CPFXF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc. (“Desert Fox”) are pleased to announce that is has commenced a program to re-analyze pulp samples and re-sample certain drill core intervals from historical diamond drill holes used to define the Van Dyke oxide copper deposit. The work is being undertaken pursuant to recommendations set out in a Technical Report titled “NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Van Dyke Copper Project” dated December 18, 2015, prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services (the “PEA”). The authors of the PEA are James (Jim) H. Gray, PEng, Tracey D. Meintjies, PEng, and Susan C. Bird, MSc, PEng who are “Qualified Persons” as defined by NI 43-101 standards (see News Release dated December 24, 2015).



Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, “This program is intended to resolve the discrepancy between historical and current analytical results for soluble copper content in the Van Dyke copper deposit and fill in intervals where soluble copper data is not available. This data will be included in the project data base and used in the event that Copper Fox should decide to complete an updated resource estimate for this project.”

In 2014, Copper Fox completed soluble copper analysis on 10 mineralized intervals (870.27m in 8 historical drill holes) from the Van Dyke deposit to compare the results with the original soluble copper analysis completed in the 1970’s. The re-analysis of historical pulp samples in 2014 yielded on average 19.46% higher soluble copper content than the original weighted average soluble copper concentrations.

The PEA completed in 2015 recommended that as part of the work required to upgrade the project resource to a higher category that re-analysis of additional historic drill core and drill core pulps be completed and that a robust QA/QC process similar to that done for the 2014 drilling program would be required.

A total of 1,415 samples consisting of historical drill core pulp and re-sampled core has been submitted to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona for total copper (“TCu”), sequential copper leach for acid soluble (ASCu) and cyanide soluble (CNCu) analysis.

Van Dyke Project Mineral Resource Estimate

The mineral resource estimate used in the 2015 PEA was completed using Ordinary Kriging of total copper (TCu) and oxide copper (ASCu) based on the available drill holes and channel samples constrained within a confining shape (see News Release dated December 24, 2015).

The Inferred Resource has an effective date of December 18, 2015, as summarized below. The Base Case at a 0.05% TCu cut-off was considered an appropriate cut-off for the extraction of copper by in-situ leaching (ISL), as determined by a literature review of similar properties in Arizona (HDI-Curis, 2013 and Excelsior, 2014).

Van Dyke Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Zone Cut-off TCu(%) tonnes TCu (%) ASCu (%) Total Cu (Mlb) Oxide Cu (Mlb) Oxide 0.05 113,143,000 0.434 0.284 1,083 704 Mixed 0.05 69,918,000 0.167 0.060 245 93 Total 0.05 183.061,000 0.332 0.198 1,328 797

Notes:

1. All numbers are rounded following Best Practice Principles.

2. The total copper and oxide copper are expressed in millions of pounds (‘Mlb’).

3. The terms Oxide and ASCu represent the acid soluble copper.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Geological Model:

The oxide copper mineralization in the Van Dyke deposit is restricted to a zone of intense fracturing hosted in Pinal Schist and altered Schultz granite (of Laramide age). The resource modelling completed for the purpose of the 2015 PEA indicates that the mineralized envelope for the Van Dyke oxide copper deposit dips gently to the south and is open to the west and southwest.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company’s non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox’s other mineral properties and investments visit the Company’s website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

