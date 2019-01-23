Cardinal Hits More High?Grade Shallow Gold at Ndongo East

Highlights

Today’s high‐grade gold intersection from Ndongo East includes:



° 14m @ 7.0 g/t Au from 69m in NDDD046 (including 2m @ 42.2g/t from 80m)



° 9m @ 23.3 g/t Au from 60m in NDRC248*

° 7m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 14m in NDRC216*

° 6m @ 12.6 g/t Au from 2m in NDRC275*

° 3m @ 29.3 g/t Au from 45m in NDDD036*

*Refer to press releases dated 16 July 2018 and 29 August 2018 on Ndongo East

Gold mineralisation demonstrated over a strike length of approximately 1.2km at Ndongo East;





Drilling has encountered multiple intercepts of near‐surface mineralisation;





Drilling is ongoing and will continue to evaluate the strike and depth extension of the Ndongo East mineralised system;





Additional parallel mineralised structures striking NE‐SW remain to be evaluated by drilling and provide high priority drill targets;

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2019 - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX/TSX: CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that first drilling results following the recent wet season have commenced, intersecting further high‐grade and shallow gold mineralisation at the new Ndongo East discovery. Importantly, the Ndongo Prospecting License is located only 24km north of the Company’s Namdini Gold Project for which Cardinal declared a Maiden Probable Ore Reserve of 4.76Moz on the 18 September 2018 (Figure 1).

On 16 July and 29 August 2018, Cardinal reported several intersections of high‐grade gold at its new Ndongo East discovery within the Ndongo Prospecting License and has now intersected further high‐grade gold in recently completed diamond drilling which has recently re‐commenced following the wet season. It is planned to steadily ramp up exploration as ground conditions improve and drilling results are interpreted.

Cardinal’s Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director, Archie Koimtsidis commented:

“We are increasingly encouraged at how Ndongo East is evolving. This new discovery has the potential to add further high‐grade gold ounces to our Maiden Probable Ore Reserve of 4.76Moz within the Namdini Gold Project located 24km to the south.

“The Ndongo East discovery is particularly encouraging with the initial 450m strike length of strong, shallow gold mineralisation still open along strike and at depth (Figures 2 and 3).

“Beyond this initial mineralised zone, a further 750m of gold mineralisation has been intersected along strike towards the south west, which appears to be extending the overall gold mineralisation of the Ndongo East discovery to approximately 1.2km (Figure 2).

“The Ndongo East prospect lies within a larger target area of approximately 7km in length that has yet to be drill tested. We have now recommenced drilling after the 2018 wet season with further results pending.”

To view Figure 1: Cardinal’s Tenements comprising the Bolgatanga and Namdini Projects, visit: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a2c4ba6-e364-42b6-9c52-513a8f8d9c26

To view Figure 2: Ndongo East Prospect with Drill Locations on Ground Magnetic Image Showing NE-SW Mineralised Structures Open Along Strike, visit: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bdf6b27-4e2c-46b3-b902-732e9cba16f8

To view Figure 3: Ndongo East Prospect Section B-B¹, visit: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a4e8a40-fad2-4901-8f34-92befcf3f8e0

Ndongo Prospecting License

The Ndongo Prospecting License covers an area of 295 km2 and is considered highly prospective for the discovery of economic gold mineralisation associated with the prolific Nangodi Shear Zone, a splay fault off the main regional‐scale Bole‐Bolgatanga Shear. Elsewhere, the Nangodi Shear Zone is spatially related to no fewer than four gold discoveries, including the Company’s Namdini Gold Project with a 4.76Moz Probable Reserve, the Shaanxi Gold Mine, the historic Nangodi Gold Mine and the 2.1 Moz Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso, adjacent to the Ghanaian border. In addition, there are numerous historic shallow artisanal workings along many parts of this shear zone ~15 to 25 km north of the Namdini Gold Project (Figure 1).

Ndongo East Prospect

The Ndongo East Prospect is located within NE‐SW trending Birimian metavolcanics and metasediments. Gold mineralisation is developed mostly along diorite‐granodiorite contact zones where competency contrasts create brittle fracturing allowing the ingress and precipitation of gold mineralising fluids (Figures 2 and 3). The mineralised horizons contain variable chlorite‐silica‐carbonate‐sericite alteration with sulphides (mainly pyrite with very minor arsenopyrite).

Previously announced drilling intersected higher‐grade mineralised structures concentrated in the northern portion of the shear zone, over a 450m strike length with coincident gold‐in‐soil and geophysical targets. Subsequent RC drilling along fence lines further to the southwest along strike and at depth to test for mineralisation has proven encouraging with further high‐grade intercepts within the mineralised structures. This indicates that the mineralised system is open along a NE‐SW strike and at depth with multiple mineralised intersections. The furthest drill fence to the southwest intersected 2m at 27.0 g/t Au from 10m downhole in NDRC247 which suggests a strike potential up to 1.2km of mineralised structures. (refer to Cardinal’s ASX/TSX Press Release 29 August 2018 “Cardinal Extends Ndongo East Discovery Strike Length”).

Additional diamond drilling is continuing at Ndongo East to test the strike and depth extents of the mineralised system and to evaluate the structural components of the various lithological units.

Drill holes for this release are detailed in Schedule 1, Tables 1 and 2 below.

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a Maiden Ore Reserve of 4.76Moz and is now advancing the feasibility study.

Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company’s Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Maiden Ore Reserve of 18 September 2018. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

SCHEDULE 1 NDONGO LICENSE AREA DRILL RESULTS Hole ID Depth (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) Grid_ID mEast mNorth mRL NDDD038 90.36 -60 122 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 758,139.10 1,201,828.17 220.10 NDDD039 54.66 -60 122 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 758,045.83 1,201,657.92 221.07 NDDD040 63.48 -60 122 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 758,246.93 1,202,045.37 219.74 NDDD041 75.19 -60 122 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 758,080.04 1,201,743.98 221.07 NDDD042 111.30 -60 120 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 757,993.74 1,201,623.11 220.47 NDDD043 120.33 -60 122 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 757,887.42 1,201,533.12 223.34 NDDD044 81.45 -60 122 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 758,006.96 1,201,257.61 220.22 NDDD045 93.29 -60 122 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 757,829.69 1,200,874.36 219.16 NDDD046 101.30 -60 122 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 758,155.13 1,201,967.02 220.51 NDDD047 105.65 -60 122 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 758,203.69 1,202,071.39 220.13 NDDD048 102.14 -60 122 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 758,093.31 1,201,851.00 220.92 Table 1: Meta‐Data Listing of Drill Holes





Hole_ID mFrom mTo mWidth Au_g/t NDDD038 35 38 3 0.9 NDDD039 39 41 2 0.6 NDDD040 42 47 5 1.2 NDDD041 40 41 1 0.6 NDDD045 87 88 1 1.2 NDDD046 26 27 1 0.5 NDDD046 69 83 14 7.0 NDDD047 103 104 1 1.7 NDDD048 78 81 3 1.3 Table 2: Summary of Individual Intercepts



Notes:

Samples are analysed for Au (SGS Lab FAA505 method) which is a 50g fire assay fusion with AAS instrument finish.

Grid coordinates are in WGS84 Zone 30 North.

The intercepts were calculated, using a greater than 0.5 g/t Au cut‐off, which approximates the cut‐off for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction ("RPEEE") as per the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ("JORC Code") 2012 and the Canadian Institute of Mining ("CIM") 2010 guidelines, and internal dilution of no more than 3m at <0.5g/t Au.

APPENDIX 1 JORC CODE 2012 EDITION TABLE 1 REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS Section 1 – Sampling Technique and Data Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Reverse Circulation (RC) drill samples are collected by using downhole sampling hammers with nominal 127 to 140mm diameters. Samples are collected through a cyclone and immediately weighed to determine recoveries; the entire sample is then split by a three‐tier riffle splitter. Two samples (~2.5‐3.0 kg) are collected, one for the laboratory, the other a duplicate stored at the Bolgatanga sample shed.



Diamond sampling is by half‐core samples of HQ core size. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Sampling is guided by Cardinal Resources protocols and Quality Control procedures as per industry standard.



To ensure representative sampling:

1m RC samples are collected from a cyclone, passing them through a 3‐tier riffle splitter, and taking duplicate samples every 20th sample.



1m length HQ core samples are taken through the various lithological units. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.



In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. The determination of mineralisation is based on observed alterations and lithological differences.



RC samples are crushed to ‐2mm, then a <1kg split sample is pulverised via LM2 Ring Pulveriser to a nominal 85% passing ‐75µm.



Diamond drill samples are crushed to ‐2mm, and a <1kg split sample is then pulverised via LM2 to a nominal 85% passing

‐75µm.



A 200g sub‐sample is taken from the pulverised material for analysis. A 50g charge weight is fused with litharge‐ based flux, cupelled and the prill dissolved in aqua regia. The gold tenor is then determined by AAS. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open‐hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face‐sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Reverse circulation drilling uses sampling hammer of nominal 127 to 140mm diameter.



Diamond core drilling is completed with core size of HQ with a standard tube. Triple tube is used in saprolite at the tops of the hole. Core is orientated using digital Reflex ACT II RD orientation tool.



Drill holes are inclined at ‐45⁰ to ‐60⁰ angles for optimal zone intersection. All drill collars are surveyed using Trimble R8 RTK GPS with downhole surveying every 30m using Reflex digital surveying instruments. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Diamond core recovery is logged and captured into the database. The Method of recording chip and core sample recoveries was to enter the relevant data on a hand‐held Motion F5te Tablet PC using a set of standard templates supplied by Maxwell Geoservices, Perth (Maxwell).



Reverse circulation sampling is good. RC chips are logged, weighed and captured to the database. RC sample recoveries are assessed by weighing 1m samples from the cyclone on a scale in the field and comparing with the theoretical volume contained in a 1m x 140mm diameter hole to calculate an estimated percentage sample recovery.



Core recovered from each drill run is measured and compared with the drill run length drilled to calculate an estimated percentage core recovery. For core drilling overall recoveries are excellent, weighted average recovery greater than 98%. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Measures taken include the use of bigger HQ core size diamond drilling to maximise recovery, having a geologist onsite to examine core and core metres marked and orientated to check against the driller’s blocks and ensuring that all core loss is taken into account.



At the reverse circulation rig, sampling systems are routinely cleaned to minimise the opportunity for contamination and drilling methods are focused on sample quality. The measures taken to maximize RC sample recovery are through a cyclone and a 3‐tier riffle splitter. Each 1m sample is passed twice through the splitter before sampling to ensure maximum homogenisation of each sample and to collect an unbiased representative sample to be assayed.



The reverse circulation rigs have auxiliary compressors and boosters to help maintain dry samples. Where wet samples are encountered, the reverse circulation drilling is discontinued. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. No relationship is seen to exist between sample recovery and grade, and no sample bias has occurred due to preferential loss/gain of any fine/coarse material due to the acceptable sample recoveries obtained by the drilling methods employed. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. All drill holes are fully logged. The lithology, alteration and geotechnical characteristics of core are logged directly to a digital format on a Field Toughbook laptop logging system following procedures and using Cardinal geologic codes. Data is imported into Cardinal’s central database after validation in LogChief™.



All geological logging is to a level of detail to support future Mineral Resource estimation. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. Logging is both quantitative and qualitative.



Both RC chips in trays and HQ core are photographed both in dry and wet form. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All drill holes are logged in full and to the total length of each drill hole. Sub‐sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Orientation of core is completed for all diamond holes and all are marked prior to sampling. Longitudinally cut half core samples are produced using a Core Saw with diamond impregnated blades. Samples are weighed and recorded. If non‐core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. RC samples are split using a three‐tier riffle splitter. The majority of RC samples are dry. On occasions that wet samples are encountered, they are dried prior to splitting with a riffle splitter. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. RC drill samples are sorted and dried in an oven for 8 hours and weighed. They are then crushed to ‐2mm using a RSD Boyd crusher and a <1.0kg split is taken. The reject sample is retained in the original bag and stored. The split is pulverised in a LM2 to a nominal 85% passing 75µm and a 200g sub‐sample is used for analysis.



Drill core samples are sorted, dried at 105°C for 4 hours and weighed. Samples are crushed to a nominal ‐2mm and then split to <1.0kg. The reject sample is retained in the original bag and stored. The split is pulverised in a LM2 to a nominal 85% passing 75%µm and approximately 200g sub‐sample of the pulverised material is used for assay.



All preparation equipment is flushed with barren material prior to commencement of the job. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub‐sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Cardinal Resources has protocols that cover the sample preparation at the laboratories and the collection and assessment of data to ensure that accurate steps are used in producing representative samples for the analytical process. Key performance indices include:

Contamination index of 95% (that is at least 95% of blanks pass); failures can only be attributed to probable minor laboratory contamination.

Crushed Size index of 95% passing 2 mm (1:50 sample screened).

Grind Size index of 85% passing 75 microns (minimum 1:50 sample screened).

Check Samples returning at worst 20% precision at 90th percentile and bias of 5% or better. Crusher and pulveriser are flushed with barren material at the start of every batch. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in‐situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second‐half sampling. Measures taken to ensure that the RC sampling is representative of the in‐situ material collected are to take field duplicate samples every 20th sample. Approximately 3kg samples from the splitter are retained from each sample and stored at the company’s secured premises for possible re‐assay.



Measures taken to ensure that the core sampling is representative is to sample half core at 1m intervals irrespective of lithologies due to the similarities in grade of the main lithologies.



Results of field duplicates for RC samples and Check Samples for both RC and DD samples are all evaluated to ensure that the results of each assay batch are acceptable. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size. Quality of Assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. All samples are analysed for gold by lead collection fire assay of a 50g charge with AAS finish; the assay charge is fused with the litharge‐based flux, cupelled and prill dissolved in aqua regia and gold tenor determined by flame AAS.



The analytical method is considered appropriate for the mineralisation style and is of industry standards. The quality of the Fire Assaying and laboratory procedures are considered to be entirely appropriate for the rock samples submitted. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. No hand‐held geophysical tools are used. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Sample preparation checks for pulp fineness are carried out by the laboratory as part of their internal procedures to ensure the grind size of 85% passing 75µm is being attained. Laboratories’ QAQC involves the use of internal lab standards using certified reference material (CRM) and blanks.



Cardinal’s QAQC protocol is considered industry standard with CRMs submitted on a regular basis with routine samples. The CRMs having a range of values and blanks are inserted in the ratio of 1:20. Duplicates are taken at the riffle splitter every 20th sample. No duplicate samples are taken from core samples.



Pulps are submitted to a secondary laboratory for checks on accuracy and precision of the primary laboratory. Coarse rejects are submitted back to the primary laboratory to assess the adequacy of the sub‐sampling process. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. Significant intersections have been verified by alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. None of the drill holes in this report are twinned. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Primary data are captured on field tough book laptops using LogChief™ Software. The software has validation routines and data is then imported onto a secure central database. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The primary data is always kept and is never replaced by adjusted or interpreted data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down‐ hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. RC drill hole collar coordinates are surveyed using handheld Garmin GPSmap 64s GPS within ±3m accuracy.



All drill collars are accurately surveyed using Trimble R8 RTK GPS system within ±10mm of accuracy (X, Y, Z).



Coordinates are based on three control stations established at Namdini by Sahara Mining Services.



Downhole survey on RC drill holes is completed by using Reflex Ez‐Shot survey instrument at regular 30 m intervals. Specification of the grid system used. Coordinate and azimuth are reported in UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Topographic control at Ndongo was supplied by Southern Geoscience Consultants (Perth) using satellite imagery. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of exploration results. The RC drilling was carried out on variably spaced fence lines (30m to 775m apart) with hole spacing of 50m along lines testing mineralisation to a vertical depth of approximately 200m and covering a strike length of 1.25km



The DD drilling was carried out on a spacing of 50m to 100m along fence lines testing mineralisation to a vertical depth of approximately 100m and to confirm the mineralisation intersected by the previous RC drilling. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Exploration is at the early stage, and as such drill data spacing and distribution are insufficient to establish geological and grade continuity that are appropriate for reporting Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether sample compositing has been applied. No sample compositing has been applied. Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. Drillholes are orientated to achieve intersection angles as close to perpendicular to the mineralisation as practicable based on ground magnetic modelling data and previous RC drilling. Some sampling bias may occur.



Systematic geological mapping and structural information from the current diamond drilling are required to determine the true orientation of dips and structures of the mineralisation. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. No significant orientation‐based sampling bias is known at this time. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. An independent Ghanaian security contractor is used to ensure sample security.



The drilling contractor is accountable for drill core and RC chip production at the drill site. Final delivery from the drill site to the laydown area within the core yard is managed by Cardinal. The core yard technicians, field technicians and Geologists ensure the core and chips are logged, prepared and stored under security until collected for delivery to the laboratory.



At the time of sample collection, a sign‐off process between Cardinal and the laboratory delivery truck driver ensures that samples and paperwork correspond. The samples are then transported to the laboratory where they are receipted against the dispatch documents. The assay laboratories are responsible for the samples from the time of collection from Cardinal until final results are returned and checked by Cardinal Geologists.



Sample pulps and coarse rejects are retained by the laboratories and are shipped back to Cardinal after final results are returned where they are stored under security. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Sampling techniques are of industry standards. Data is audited by Maxwell Geoservices (Perth), who have not made any other recommendations.



