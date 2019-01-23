Enforcer Gold Provides Corporate Update

TSX-V: VEIN | FSE: N071

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2019 - Enforcer Gold Corp. ("Enforcer" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VEIN; FSE: N071) announces the departure of Steve Roebuck as President, CEO and Director of Enforcer effective immediately. The Company announces that Steve Dunn, Director, has been appointed CEO on an interim basis and Edward Milewski as Director.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Steve for his leadership and efforts as President & CEO over the past two years. We wish him well in his future endeavours," stated Steve Dunn.

Additionally, the Company announces that it is no longer pursuing the Red Lake property acquisition, nor the proposed financing announced on October 29, 2018 and updated on December 14, 2018.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company and is earning a 50% interest in the royalty-free Roger project from SOQUEM. Roger hosts the Mop-II gold-copper deposit located 5 km from the historic mining center of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Mop-II contains an Indicated resource of 333,000 contained gold equivalent ounces (10,900,000 tonnes @ 0.85 g/t) and an Inferred resource of 202,000 contained gold equivalent ounces (6,569,000 tonnes @ 0.75 g/t). Details of the mineral resource estimate are provided in the Company's September 18, 2018 press release and technical report filed on SEDAR. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Enforcer also holds a 100% interest in the Waswanipi gold project located 125 km west of Chibougamau. Both projects are situated within the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt, which has produced over 180 M oz. of gold and over 450 M tonnes of copper-zinc ore since the early 1900s.

