Jasper Announces Voting Results from Election of Directors

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: JSP

CALGARY, Jan. 23, 2019 - Jasper Mining Corp. ("Jasper") (TSX-V:JSP) announces that at its special and annual meeting of shareholders held on December 19, 2018, each of the three nominees proposed as directors and listed in its management information circular dated November 15, 2018, were elected as directors. 48.54% of the shareholders of Jasper voted in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the directors of Jasper as cast at the meeting are set out as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld









Gordon F. Dixon, Q.C. 7,490,112 100% nil 0.00% Jean-Pierre Pelletier 7,480,612 99.87% 9,500 0.13% M. Blake Willard 7,480,612 99.87% 9,500 0.13%

Shareholders also voted in favour of all other items of business at the meeting. Detailed voting results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Cautionary Note:

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Jasper Mining Corp.