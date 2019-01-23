Declan Cobalt Appoints Jamie Newall as Director

VANCOUVER, Jan. 23, 2019 - Declan Cobalt Inc. ("Declan" or the "Company") (CSE: LAN) (FSE: DCR1) (OTCQB: DCNNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Newall as a director, effective immediately.



Mr. Newall, who has previously served as a member of the Company’s Advisory Board, is an experienced senior executive and non-executive director. He was the investment director of Intrepid Financial, an incubator of natural resource companies, for eight years, and has previously served as director and chief operating officer of Declan for two years. More recently, he has been interim chief executive officer of Conversis, one of the United Kingdom's leading language service providers, and is voluntary chief executive officer of Oracle Cancer Trust, the U.K.'s largest head and neck cancer research charity. Mr. Newall has sat on the boards of many TSX-V-listed public companies, is a graduate of Cambridge University and holds a master's degree in law.

Mr. Newall replaces Michael Curtis as a director of the Company, who has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company welcomes Mr. Newall in his new role and wishes to thank Mr. Curtis for his time and service over the years and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

For additional information, please contact:

Declan Cobalt Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4455