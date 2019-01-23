Bunker Hill Announces Appointment of Director

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2019 - Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (CSE-BNKR) (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wayne Parsons to the Company’s board of directors, effective January 22, 2019. The appointment of Mr. Parsons provides the Company with an individual with strong Capital markets experience.



Mr. Parsons brings over 20 years of investment industry experience to Bunker Hill. Mr. Parsons founded in 2010 and currently serves as president of Parsons Financial Consulting, a consulting company focused on the technology and mining sectors. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. Parsons served on the board of directors of American Paramount Gold Corp. From 2013 to 2015, Mr. Parsons served as director and chair of the audit committee for Yappn Corp., a translation services technology company listed on the OTCQB. Mr. Parsons was a senior investment advisor at National Bank Financial from 2003 to 2009.

Mr. Parsons was instrumental in the renegotiation of the reinstatement of the lease for Bunker Hill with Placer Mining the underlying owner of the Bunker Hill Mine in November 2018.

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has an option to acquire 100% of the Bunker Hill Mine. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

