Nova Minerals Ltd: Continued Exploration Success at Officer Hill Gold Project

Melbourne, Australia - The directors of Nova Minerals Ltd. (Nova or Company) (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) are pleased to announce further encouraging drill results at the Officer Hill Gold Project in joint venture with Newmont Tanami Pty Ltd (Newmont) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Mining Corp. ). The Officer Hill Project within EL23150 covers 206km2 and is located 34km south west of the Callie deposit that is part of Newmont's Tanami Gold mine operation. The exploration program is targeting Callie-style mineralisation within EL23150.Assay results were received from diamond drill holes OHD0004-OHD0006 and included anomalous gold values; 1.0m @ 8.31g/t Au (OHD0004), 7.0m @ 0.48g/t Au (OHD0005) and 1.0m @ 1.25g/t Au (OHD0006). (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in link below).Mineralisation within OHD0004-OHD0006 consist of quartz-chlorite-pyrite veins. These veins are present within variably bedded sandstone and laminated siltstones. Alteration is dominated by the regional green schist facies metamorphic assemblage.NVA Managing Director, Mr. Avi Kimelman said:"We are encouraged by the latest results from the diamond drilling program on the Officer Hill Gold Project.""The exploration effort was designed to test a wide area and map out the larger foot print of the system. Follow up drilling is aimed at vectoring towards economic mineralistion. The continued results provide encouragement to Nova and is a testament to Newmont's ability to effectively and efficiently evaluate the tenement."To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H08AWVVT





About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





Source:



Nova Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au