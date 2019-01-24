Mithril Resources Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Adelaide, Australia - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 December, 2018.Key PointsBilly Hills (Zinc)- Targeting large scale zinc + lead + silver deposits within soil-covered portions of fault zones immediately along strike from existing surface and bedrock mineralisation- Multiple targets characterised by elevated rock chip results up to 14.24% zinc + lead, an untested IP geophysical anomaly and / or broad zones of bedrock drill hole anomalism- Historic data review and drill hole planning underway- Heritage Protection and Exploration Agreement executed with Traditional Owners to enable commencement of exploration activities following conclusion of current Wet SeasonDuffy Well (Gold)- Project covers the southern extension of the Gnaweeda Greenstone Belt which hosts the Turnberry Gold Deposit (Indicated and Inferred Resources of 5.5Mt @ 1.8g/t for 322,000 contained ounces)- Multiple targets identified that are characterised by zones of structural complexity with coincident bedrock gold and arsenic anomalism within wide-spaced historic aircore drill holes- Field inspection of targets to be undertaken during the March 2019 QuarterBangemall (Copper, Lead, Zinc)- Multiple targets identified along strike from the Abra Deposit- Target generation continuing ahead of anticipated tenement grant in June 2019 QuarterLimestone Well (Vanadium)- Auteco Minerals (earning up to 80% of the project) to drill test a new vanadium target during the 1st Half of 2019- Limestone Well lies directly north along strike from the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Deposit (2012 JORC Inferred + Indicated Resource of 280.1Mt @ 9.18%TiO2 and 0.44%V2O5)Cash- Cash reserves of $1.25M at 31 December 2018.To view the full report with tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WYLAMCTQ





About Mithril Resources Limited:



Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd. is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





Source:



Mithril Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Mithril Resources Ltd. David Hutton Managing Director E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au T: +61-8-8132-8800 F: +61-8-8132-8899 www.mithrilresources.com.au