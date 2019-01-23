Montan Mining Name Change to Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / January 23rd, 2019 - Montan Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MNY | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Montan Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the previously announced change of name of the Company to Fidelity Minerals Corp. will be effective as of the opening of trading on Thursday, January 24th, 2019 and that the Company will trade under the symbol "FMN".

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is an emerging gold producer focusing on unlocking value from advanced stage mining assets in Peru. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value, now anchored by Lions Bay Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Montan.

Ian Graham

CEO and Director

Tel: +1.604.671.1353

Email: igraham@fidelityminerals.com

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact:

Investor Contacts:

Luis F. Zapata

Executive Chairman

Tel: +1.604.358.1382

Tel: +51.999.968.827 (Peru)

Email: lzapata@fidelityminerals.com

Bahay Ozcakmak

Director

Tel: +61.3.9236.2800

Email: bahay@fidelityminerals.com

