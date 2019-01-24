Squire Announces Interim CEO

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2019 - Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR; FRA:9SQ; OTCQB:SQRMF) (“Squire” or the “Company”) today announced effective immediately Mrs. Angela Holowaychuk, Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), will assume the responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer until a permanent appointment is announced.

“It is pleasing that we have an executive of the caliber of Mrs. Holowaychuk to step in to support and lead Squire Mining Ltd. during this phase of its development. Angela’s track record and experience in building strong, delivery focused teams and stable operations is central to Squire Mining Ltd. achieving its stated objectives,” Stefan Matthews, Board of Directors Chairman.

Over the last 15 years, Mrs. Holowaychuk has worked at the forefront of emerging technologies, where she has held senior management positions leading day to day operations, technical development teams and global expansion projects within the fintech, regtech and most recently, blockchain and Bitcoin exchange sectors.

Her expertise is building global operations and service channels from the ground up and working closely with international legal and regulatory advisers, executives and technology specialists.

Mrs. Holowaychuk attended the British Columbia Institute of Technology for Operations and Supply Chain Management.

About Squire Mining Ltd.

Squire is a Canadian based company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of developing data mining infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications in the mining space including application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips and next generation mining rigs to mine Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other associated cryptocurrencies.

For further information contact:

Angela Holowaychuk, Chief Executive Officer (Interim)

Telephone: 1-800-371-2809

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s initial ASIC chip and mining rig for Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Core (BTC) and other associated cryptocurrencies and the timing for development and completion thereof. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, risks related to chip and rig design, development and manufacturing (including design flaws, software/programming errors, hardware/software integration issues, manufacturing delays, inability to source components on a timely basis or at all, etc.), technological change, obsolescence and the marketability of any chips or rigs developed by the Company. See also the Company’s Form 2A Listing Statement dated July 31, 2018 (the “Listing Statement”) filed with the CSE and SEDAR for a more detailed discussion of risk factors facing the Company and its development and manufacture of ASIC chips and mining rigs. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully design and develop a commercially viable ASIC chip or mining rig or that such chip and rig will provide the estimated terahash to energy consumption ratio or improvement over currently available systems as contemplated. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof and qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com including the Listing Statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.