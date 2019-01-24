Bluestone Announces Drill Results Including 3.3 meters of 14.1 g/t Au and 2.3 meters of 25.4 g/t Au

Vancouver, January 24, 2019 - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from resource conversion drilling underway at its high-grade Cerro Blanco Gold project. The current mineral resource estimate as disclosed per Company press release dated September 11, 2018 contains 3.7 million tonnes grading 10.1 g/t Au in Measured and Indicated Resource categories (1,200,000 oz Au), as well as, 1.4 million tonnes grading 8.1 g/t (360,000 oz) in the Inferred category. The focus of the ongoing infill drill program is to upgrade the Inferred resources into Measured and Indicated categories.

Bluestone is nearing the completion of a Feasibility Study on the high-grade Cerro Blanco Gold project and expects to announce the results in the coming weeks.

Darren Klinck, President and CEO commented, "We continue to be encouraged by the drilling progress to date. The grades and widths of the main veins in these drill results continue to be consistent with our expectations based on what the Measured and Indicated portions of these veins have already identified."

Two LM-75 diamond drill rigs are currently situated within the North Zone of the Cerro Blanco underground workings and are targeting specific veins in the upper part of the Cerro Blanco resource that can be converted to the Indicated resource category by infill drilling.

The primary focus of the program is to upgrade the Inferred resources identified during the previous infill drill program completed in 2018. In addition, this program is also designed to define new resources along known veins in the mine plan that extend outside of the current resource envelope.

Table 1. Significant Intercepts

HOLE ID FROM

(meters) TO

(meters) CORE

INTERVAL TRUE

WIDTH Au g/t Ag g/t VEIN ID UGCB18-104 69.40 70.71 3.3 3.3 14.05 45.93 VN_03

77.90 78.95 1.1 1.1 8.1 51.5



84.00 88.42 4.4 4.3 7.0 20.1 VN_05

101.30 102.6 1.3 1.3 5.9 38.6

UGCB18-105 55.78 56.78 1.0 1.0 24.3 45.8 VN_01

67.18 68.34 1.2 1.2 13.9 12.5



70.90 71.9 1.0 1.0 7.3 5.1



93.27 97.68 4.4 2.8 13.6 15.5 VN_02 UGCB18-106 35.2 36.2 1.0 1.0 12.4 67.1



105.9 108.2 2.3 2.3 25.4 238.8 VN_03

114.2 116.4 2.2 2.2 6.1 42.8 VN_05

131.1 132.1 1.0 1.0 5.3 46.0 VN_07

141.2 142.2 1.0 1.0 5.1 54.6 VN_11

Notes: Intervals in bold are cited in the text of the news release. A complete table with hole coordinates and azimuth/dip information accompany the plan view attached to this release.

Hole UGCB18-104 was drilled at a positive angle (+13 degrees) and drilled through the lower contact of the Salinas Unit at 68.4 meters, a silicified conglomerate that forms a cap over the deposit. Vein VN_03 was intersected at 69.4 meters and assayed 3.3 meters at 14 g/t Au, and Vein VN_05 was intersected at 84 meters (4.4 meters at 7.0 g.t Au).

Hole UGCB18-105 was drilled at -18 degrees from the same platform as UGCB18-104 and confirmed Vein VN_02, assaying 2.8 meters at 13.6 g/t Au (true width). The same vein was intercepted in UGCB18-100 located 22 meters away (see Company press release dated January 9, 2019) and assayed 2.7 meters at 13.7 g/t Au, highlighting good continuity of grade and width, with the vein remaining open to the north-east. Additional structures intersected between veins VN_01 and VN_02, e.g., 13.9 g/t over 1.2 meters (67.2 - 68.3 meters) represent additional structures previously un-interpreted and requiring further definition.

Hole UGCB18-106 was successful in its objective of infill drilling VN_03 (2.3 meters at 25.4 g/t Au, 239 g/t Ag). Similar to UGCB18-104, this was also drilled at a positive angle (+38 degrees) and intercepted several veins hosted in the Salinas Unit, inclusive of VN_03, indicating that perhaps more veins continue upward into the silicified Salinas cap rocks than previously predicted. Other intercepts, e.g., 1 meter at 12.4 g/t Au (35.2 - 36.2 meters) are additional structures that require follow up.

Drilling is continuing and further results will be reported as received.

A plan view showing drill hole locations and cross sections can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Quality Analysis and Quality Control

Assay results listed within this release were performed by Inspectorate Laboratories ("Inspectorate"), a division of Bureau Veritas, which are ISO 17025 accredited laboratories. Logging and sampling are undertaken on site at Cerro Blanco by Company personnel under a QA/QC protocol developed by Bluestone. Samples are transported in security-sealed bags to Inspectorate, Guatemala City, Guatemala, for sample preparation. Sample pulps are shipped to Inspectorate Laboratories in Vancouver, BC, Canada or Reno, NV, USA, and assayed using industry-standard assay techniques for gold and silver. Gold and silver were analyzed by a 30-gram charge with atomic absorption and/or gravimetric finish for values exceeding 5 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material, and replicate samples. Quality control is further assured by Bluestone's QA/QC program, which involves the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards) and field duplicates into the sample stream to independently assess analytical precision and accuracy of each batch of samples as they are received from the laboratory. A selection of samples is submitted to ALS Chemex Laboratories in Vancouver for check analysis and additional quality control.

Qualified Person

David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified that the technical information set out above in this news release is accurate and therefore approves this written disclosure of the technical information.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The Cerro Blanco Gold Project, as disclosed in the Company's Cerro Blanco Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which is available at www.sedar.com, returned robust economics with a quick pay back and all-in sustaining cash costs (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) in the first quartile. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

