Mechel Launches Steel Trade Online Store

MOSCOW, Jan. 24, 2019 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR; NYSE: MTL), a leading Russian mining and metals company, reports launching an online store to market the company’s rolls.

Mechel Service OOO’s online store offers a wide range of rolls, including over 40,000 articles in 49 categories such as flat and section rolls, pipes, hot- and cold-rolled products, hardware, stainless rolls and others. The store’s website is http://www.mechelservice.ru/catalog .

The website also shows updated information on all of Mechel Service sales network’s subsidiaries located in 41 Russian cities and towns. Any Russian-based client can make a purchase and choose to use a delivery service, with the customer pick-up option also available. The store’s structure is simple and intuitively understandable, and an interactive catalogue makes choosing and buying rolls easier.

“Developing online services is a current trend in steel trade. We have mapped out several stages as we planned our efforts on improving internet sales. In 2019 we will introduce a personal account area, where customers will be able to check a product’s availability and reserve it, draw up an invoice, pay with a bank card or prepare billing documents, look up acts of acceptance and purchase history. It will be a real online assistant which will make buying steel rolls comfortable and profitable 24 hours a day and may be accessed from all kinds of electronic devices,” Mechel Service OOO’s Chief Executive Officer Leonid Polyansky noted.

Mechel PAO

Ekaterina Videman

Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88

ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

Mechel Service OOO is a sales and service network which markets Mechel Group's steel products in Russia. Currently, there are 52 Mechel Service warehouse facilities working in 41 Russian cities and towns. Mechel Service also owns 18 service centers for additional processing of steel rolls. Mechel Service markets a wide range of steel products — rebar (including cold-worked one), regular flats, shaped flats, fine steel rolls, steel shapes, hardware, wire rope, stainless longs and flats, welded and shaped pipes, welded mesh.

It is part of Mechel Group’s steel division headed by Mechel-Steel Management Company OOO.

