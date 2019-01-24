Northern Vertex Appoints Geoff Burns to the Board

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2019 - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Burns to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Burns is Chairman of Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix"), an emerging precious metals royalty and streaming company he co-founded in 2016. Prior to Maverix, he served as President, CEO and Director of Pan American Silver Corp. from May 2003 until December 2015. Mr. Burns has more than 35 years experience in the precious metals mining industry, which includes extensive experience throughout North and South America in project development and mine operations. Throughout his career he has led or been a part of numerous capital market transactions raising in excess of $1.2 billion in equity, debt and convertible debt. During his tenure, Mr. Burns was instrumental in completing a number of key transformational acquisitions and oversaw the growth in Pan American's annual silver production from 7.0 million ounces to in excess of 25 million ounces. Mr. Burns holds a BSc. Majors in Geology and an MBA.

"In conjunction with the silver streaming agreement which the Company completed in December of last year, we are delighted to have Geoff Burns join the Board, as Maverix's nominee" said Ken Berry, President & CEO of Northern Vertex. "Geoff's diverse experience in the mining industry at the executive level makes him a strong addition to the team and he will be an excellent resource to draw upon as the Company continues to optimize the value of the Moss Mine."

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex, the newest gold producer in the US, is focused on low cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine having achieved commercial production, the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer with over 200,000 ounces of gold production annually.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX

"Kenneth Berry"

President & CEO

