Ivanhoe Mines Congratulates Felix Tshisekedi On His Inauguration as the New President of the Democratic Republic of Congo

16:08 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Kinshasa, January 24, 2019 - Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun, Co-Chairmen of Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF), today extended their congratulations to Felix Tshisekedi on his inauguration as the new President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"On behalf of everyone at Ivanhoe Mines, we congratulate Mr. Tshisekedi and we salute the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for their insistence on a peaceful and democratic transfer of power," said Mr. Friedland. "We are confident that the trust placed in Mr. Tshisekedi by the citizens of the DRC will inspire him to continue important efforts in promoting the unity of his country, leading it on the path of prosperity, security and empowerment for its people.

"We also recognize outgoing President Joseph Kabila's commitment to democracy in becoming the first President in DRC history to cede power peacefully through an electoral process. The DRC attracted significant foreign direct investment during Mr. Kabila's presidency, which resulted in strong economic growth and transformed the DRC.

"This is a time of tremendous opportunity for responsible development of the mining sector in the DRC. We look forward to working with Mr. Tshisekedi in meeting the challenges before us, in the same warm spirit that has marked the relations between Ivanhoe Mines and the DRC government and its people for so many years.

"Ivanhoe Mines also looks forward to work together with all members of government, the Governors and relevant officials in Lualabla and Haut-Katanga to advance our world-class Kamoa-Kakula copper project and the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine," Mr. Friedland added.

Ivanhoe Mines is scheduled to attend the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa in February 2019. The annual conference - Africa's largest mining event - is attended by political leaders, government ministers and representatives of most African nations, international investors, financial institutions, mining industry executives and major news media. Following the Mining Indaba, Ivanhoe Mines will host an investor tour for selected investors and industry participants.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Information contacts

Investors
Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834

Media
North America: Bob Williamson +1.604.512.4856
South Africa: Jeremy Michaels +27.82.772.1122


Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.ivanhoemines.com


