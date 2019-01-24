Providence Gold Announces Access Road for Drilling Gold Targets Update

Vancouver, January 24, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" is pleased to announce further to its news release of January 11, 2019 that roadwork on its Providence Gold Property will resume this weekend. During the rain shutdown, geological and surface sampling of a portion of the new road was completed. Drilling is planned to begin as soon as possible.
During our road sampling program we unearthed an old iron casting mold, which we believe was used for pouring the historical gold dory bars before the mine was reported to have terminated due to a dispute while mining in 1916.
Qualified Person
John Kowalchuk, P.Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
