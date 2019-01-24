K92 Mining Inc. Named to 2019 OTCQX Best 50

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2019 - K92 Mining Inc. (“K92”) (KNT:TSXV, OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2019 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.









The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2018.

K92 Chief Executive Officer, John Lewins, states, “During 2018, K92 established and declared commercial production, achieved cash flow positive operations, exceeded the top end of our annual production guidance. We have continued to develop Kora North from both a production perspective through continuing underground development to access greater strike length and in increasing the known resource through exploration and grade control drilling. The year ended strongly, with record setting production in Q4 2018 and the engagement of a second drilling contractor to bring in two addition larger underground diamond drill rigs which will enable the Company to significantly increase the metres drilled in 2019. K92, has also announced the positive results of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the project and will soon be publishing 2019 production guidance along with making a formal decision to expand mining and processing operations as described in the PEA.”

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

